NFL Week 7 Weather Updates: Mild wind, rain in forecast could affect Fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Fantasy football owners have an unforgiving set of bye weeks and mounting injuries to deal with this weekend, so the last thing they need is wind or rain causing further issues. Fortunately, the Week 7 NFL weather forecast is pretty ideal outside of a couple of mild worries. RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start ’em sit ’em decisions.

Before we get into the Week 7 forecasts, here's a reminder that if you have any questions about sports weather or how weather could impact play (and, potentially, your fantasy, DFS, and gambling decisions), don't hesitate to reach out to RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) or check out the Hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders.

If a game isn’t mentioned below, it’s because it doesn’t even have 10-mph winds or a 20-percent chance of rain in the forecast.

NFL Week 7 weather forecast and updates

Jets @ Broncos. This game has the worst forecast of the week with winds gusting close to 20 mph and a 40-percent chance of rain. Given Denver’s Offensive woes, these conditions aren’t going to help. New York’s passing game has issues, too, so while this forecast isn’t necessarily prohibitive for guys like Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, it certainly doesn’t help. Give a bump to the running backs and D/STs on both teams, and be careful with the kickers.

Colts @ Titans. Winds in the 10-13-mph range shouldn’t have too big of an effect on this game, so start all your normal players.

Giants @ Jaguars. The forecast here is similar to the Colts-Titans (winds around 10-13 mph), so there’s no need to worry about any players in the passing or kicking games.

Chiefs @ 49ers. This game is expected to see winds around 10 mph, which isn’t a big deal at all. We’re still including it because conditions can get out of hand quickly in the Bay Area, so continue to monitor the weather reports.

Bears at Patriots. Early forecasts indicate there’s a 25 percent chance of rain in Foxboro on Monday night. That’s not a huge deal (although it doesn’t figure to help these two anemic passing offenses), but if conditions worsen, it could have a bigger effect on the receivers and kickers.

