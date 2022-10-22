NFL Week 7: Vikings fans’ bye week rooting guide

The Vikings are off this weekend, meaning some fans might take the opportunity to head outdoors with their family or friends and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather in Minnesota on Sunday.

Other Vikings fans will still be watching NFL football — and perhaps enjoying the stress-free experience of not caring too much about who wins. If you’re in the latter category, here’s a little Week 7 primer covering the games you should pay attention to and the teams you should be rooting for.

The obvious big one

Commanders (2-4) over Packers (3-3) — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

If there’s one thing Vikings fans enjoy almost as much as their team winning, it’s the Packers losing. That hasn’t happened much since Matt LaFleur was hired in 2019; the Packers went 39-10 in his first three regular seasons. But after Bouncing back from their Week 1 loss in Minneapolis with three straight wins, Green Bay has lost back to back games to the Giants and Jets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button