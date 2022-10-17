NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Dolphins opening point spread, odds

The Miami Dolphins have lost their last three games and have slid from atop the AFC playoff picture to simply trying to keep their collective head above water. Sitting at 3-3 on the season, Miami has struggled the last few weeks, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets, and earlier on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings. The offense has looked stagnant and they cannot seem to find a rhythm. In Week 7, the Dolphins are headed towards a Sunday Night Football appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and are looking to figure out some things and get back to winning football.

Miami potentially could be a completely different team when it comes to Week 7 compared to the team we have seen the last three weeks. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was knocked out of the team’s Thursday Night Football game in Week 4 against the Bengals and has been sidelined ever since, received clearance on Saturday to return to football activities. It appears the Dolphins will have their starting quarterback back for Week 7 and the offense should look more explosive and capable with Tagovailoa under center.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook would seem to agree. They have the Dolphins listed as a six-point favorite in the opening line for the week. The point total for the game is set at 44.5.

As the week progresses and we get more clarity on Miami’s quarterback situation, as well as an idea of ​​what Pittsburgh will be doing at quarterback after their starter Kenny Pickett left their Week 6 game with a concussion and Mitchell Trubisky was forced back into the lineup, we will track any movement of the line. The Dolphins and Steelers will kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 23.