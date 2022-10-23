NFL Week 7 Inactives – New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Giants ruled out five players on Friday’s final injury report: cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf); wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring); and outside linebackers Oshane Ximines (quad) and Azeez Ojulari, who was placed on injured reserve with a calf issue.

Center Jon Feliciano (groin) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (ankle) were listed as questionable. Pinnock later appeared on the gameday inactive list, which was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

On Saturday, the Giants elevated three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Outside linebacker Quincy Roche was also signed to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

Collins, who was one of the NFL’s best safeties when he played his first four pro seasons with the Giants, returned to the team on Oct. 7. Collins spent the previous three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Roche was also elevated for the season opener in Tennessee, where he played four defensive snaps in addition to 18 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2021, Roche played in 14 games with three starts for the Giants last season. They registered 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-6, 276-pound Anderson is an undrafted rookie who was elevated last week and played in his first NFL game. Originally signed by the Giants in May, Anderson played four seasons at Ole Miss before concluding his collegiate career at Indiana in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already ruled out two players due to injuries: wide receiver Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back). Four Jaguars were questionable: defensive end Foley Fatukasi (quad), nose tackle DaVon Hamilton (foot), wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring), and outside linebacker Foye Oluokun (calf).

CB Cor’Dale Flott

WR Kenny Golladay

WR Kadarius Toney

OLB Oshane Ximines

S Jason Pinnock

LB Austin Calitro