NFL Week 7 Game Recap: New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The close-game king remains on the throne.

Every single New York Giants game has been a one-score affair this season, but the win column doesn’t care about style points. In the end, the Giants stifled the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final drive just a yard short of the end zone to come away with a 23-17 win and move to 6-1.

Offensive spotlight: Daniel Jones continues to be a legitimate weapon…with his legs. He toted the rock 11 times on the day and had his first career 100-yard game (107). Saquon Barkley went for 110 yards, too, as New York did a number on what was a top-five-graded run defense through six weeks.

Defensive spotlight: Darious Williams has had an up-and-down year after signing with the Jaguars in free agency, but he was easily the most impactful Jags defender Sunday. He was targeted nine times and allowed five catches for 41 yards with three forced incompletions.

Rookie spotlight: After such a hot start to the season, Devin Lloyd has had a rough few weeks. After giving up 125 yards last week, Lloyd allowed 54 yards against the Giants. It was a fairly non-descript day for the rookies, as Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux managed only two pressures apiece.

Offensive line spotlight: Andrew Thomas and Jawaan Taylor continue to be two of the most improved Offensive linemen in the NFL this season. Thomas didn’t allow a single pressure on 36 pass-blocking snaps, while Taylor did the same on 44 pass-blocking snaps. Thomas entered the week as the highest-rated tackle in the NFL, and that won’t change after Sunday.

Box Score

Passing

New York Giants Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Daniel Jones 31.8 19 / 30 202 6.7 1 0 1 94.0 Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Trevor Lawrence 21.7 22 of 43 310 7.2 0 0 0 74.8 Christian Kirk 17.1 0 of 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 39.6

Rushing

New York Giants Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Daniel Jones 31.8 11 107 9.7 1 24 0 Saquon Barkley 20.5 24 110 4.6 0 20 0 Matt Breida 4.3 4 19 4.8 0 6 0 Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Travis Etienne Jr. 22.9 14 114 8.1 1 49 1 Trevor Lawrence 21.7 4 3 0.8 1 1 0 Christian Kirk 17.1 1 5 5.0 0 5 0 Zay Jones 10.8 1 14 14.0 0 14 0 JaMycal Hasty 0.6 1 6 6.0 0 6 0

Receiving

New York Giants Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long Saquon Barkley 20.5 4 4 25 6.2 0 9 Darius Slayton 14.8 6 3 58 9.7 1 32 Wan’Dale Robinson 11.0 8 6 50 6.2 0 17 Matt Breida 4.3 1 1 14 14.0 0 14 Chris Myarick 4.1 2 2 21 10.5 0 11 David Sills V 2.9 1 1 19 19.0 0 19 Daniel Bellinger 2.3 1 1 13 13.0 0 13 Richie James 1.2 2 1 2 1.0 0 2 Marcus Johnson 0.0 3 0 0 0.0 0 0 Tanner Hudson 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long Travis Etienne Jr. 22.9 5 1 5 1.0 0 5 Christian Kirk 17.1 10 7 96 9.6 0 34 Zay Jones 10.8 10 4 54 5.4 0 20 Evan Engram 10.7 7 4 67 9.6 0 28 Marvin Jones Jr. 9.7 8 4 57 7.1 0 28 Dan Arnold 3.4 1 1 24 24.0 0 24 Tim Jones 1.7 1 1 7 7.0 0 7 James Robinson 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0

