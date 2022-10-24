NFL Week 7 Game Recap: New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The close-game king remains on the throne.
Every single New York Giants game has been a one-score affair this season, but the win column doesn’t care about style points. In the end, the Giants stifled the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final drive just a yard short of the end zone to come away with a 23-17 win and move to 6-1.
Offensive spotlight: Daniel Jones continues to be a legitimate weapon…with his legs. He toted the rock 11 times on the day and had his first career 100-yard game (107). Saquon Barkley went for 110 yards, too, as New York did a number on what was a top-five-graded run defense through six weeks.
Defensive spotlight: Darious Williams has had an up-and-down year after signing with the Jaguars in free agency, but he was easily the most impactful Jags defender Sunday. He was targeted nine times and allowed five catches for 41 yards with three forced incompletions.
Rookie spotlight: After such a hot start to the season, Devin Lloyd has had a rough few weeks. After giving up 125 yards last week, Lloyd allowed 54 yards against the Giants. It was a fairly non-descript day for the rookies, as Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux managed only two pressures apiece.
Offensive line spotlight: Andrew Thomas and Jawaan Taylor continue to be two of the most improved Offensive linemen in the NFL this season. Thomas didn’t allow a single pressure on 36 pass-blocking snaps, while Taylor did the same on 44 pass-blocking snaps. Thomas entered the week as the highest-rated tackle in the NFL, and that won’t change after Sunday.
Box Score
Passing
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Daniel Jones
|31.8
|19 / 30
|202
|6.7
|1
|0
|1
|94.0
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Trevor Lawrence
|21.7
|22 of 43
|310
|7.2
|0
|0
|0
|74.8
|Christian Kirk
|17.1
|0 of 1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|39.6
Rushing
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Daniel Jones
|31.8
|11
|107
|9.7
|1
|24
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|20.5
|24
|110
|4.6
|0
|20
|0
|Matt Breida
|4.3
|4
|19
|4.8
|0
|6
|0
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|22.9
|14
|114
|8.1
|1
|49
|1
|Trevor Lawrence
|21.7
|4
|3
|0.8
|1
|1
|0
|Christian Kirk
|17.1
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|5
|0
|Zay Jones
|10.8
|1
|14
|14.0
|0
|14
|0
|JaMycal Hasty
|0.6
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|6
|0
Receiving
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Saquon Barkley
|20.5
|4
|4
|25
|6.2
|0
|9
|Darius Slayton
|14.8
|6
|3
|58
|9.7
|1
|32
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|11.0
|8
|6
|50
|6.2
|0
|17
|Matt Breida
|4.3
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|0
|14
|Chris Myarick
|4.1
|2
|2
|21
|10.5
|0
|11
|David Sills V
|2.9
|1
|1
|19
|19.0
|0
|19
|Daniel Bellinger
|2.3
|1
|1
|13
|13.0
|0
|13
|Richie James
|1.2
|2
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|2
|Marcus Johnson
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Tanner Hudson
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|22.9
|5
|1
|5
|1.0
|0
|5
|Christian Kirk
|17.1
|10
|7
|96
|9.6
|0
|34
|Zay Jones
|10.8
|10
|4
|54
|5.4
|0
|20
|Evan Engram
|10.7
|7
|4
|67
|9.6
|0
|28
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|9.7
|8
|4
|57
|7.1
|0
|28
|Dan Arnold
|3.4
|1
|1
|24
|24.0
|0
|24
|Tim Jones
|1.7
|1
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|James Robinson
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0