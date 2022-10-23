NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 20 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Baltimore Ravens survived a late comeback attempt by the Cleveland Browns and finally held onto a late lead, winning 23-20 at home in Week 7.

Offensive spotlight: Gus Edwards returned to the Ravens’ lineup after tearing his ACL prior to last season. Edwards carried the ball 16 times to lead the team this week, notching 66 yards and two touchdowns. They earned 44 yards after contact.

Defensive spotlight: Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh had excellent games for the Ravens rushing the passer, causing constant problems all day. Calais Campbell also had a key strip-sack of Jacoby Brissett just as he was about to throw.

Rookie spotlight: Tyler Linderbaum had a relatively easy assignment this week given Cleveland’s interior defensive line. They finished with an allowed pressure rate of just 4.8%. Browns edge rusher Alex Wright had another couple of pressures as he tries to become a complement to Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

Offensive line spotlight: There was a notable dropoff at guard for the Browns, who had Hjalte Froholdt starting in place of Wyatt Teller at guard. He allowed a couple of pressures, but his run blocking was consistently strong.

Box Score

Passing

Cleveland Browns Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Jacoby Brissett 11.12 22 / 27 258 9.6 0 0 Baltimore Ravens Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Lamar Jackson 10.7 9 / 16 120 7.5 0 0

Rushing

Cleveland Browns Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Nick Chubb 18.7 16 91 5.7 1 22 Jacoby Brissett 11.12 3 18 6 0 10 Kareem Hunt 7.8 5 4 0.8 1 6 Baltimore Ravens Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Gus Edwards 18.6 16 66 4.1 2 12 Lamar Jackson 10.7 10 59 5.9 0 11 Patrick Ricard P 4 1 0 0 0 0 Justice Hill 1.6 5 26 5.2 0 9 Kenyan Drake 0.5 11 5 0.5 0 4 Mark Andrews P 0.4 1 4 4 0 4

Receiving

Cleveland Browns Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Nick Chubb 18.7 3 2 16 5.3 0 David Njoku 14.1 7 7 71 10.1 0 Donovan Peoples-Jones 12.1 6 6 71 11.8 0 Amari Cooper 10.4 4 3 74 18.5 0 Kareem Hunt 7.8 2 1 4 2 0 Harrison Bryant 3.5 2 2 15 7.5 0 David Bell 1.7 1 1 7 7 0 Baltimore Ravens Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Gus Edwards 18.6 1 0 0 0 0 Rashod Bateman P 8.2 5 4 42 8.4 0 Devin Duvernay 6.2 3 2 42 14 0 Patrick Ricard P 4 2 2 20 10 0 Isaiah Likely 2.6 1 1 16 16 0 Kenyan Drake 0.5 1 0 0 0 0 Mark Andrews P 0.4 2 0 0 0 0 Josh Oliver 0 1 0 0 0 0

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE