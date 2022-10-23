NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 20 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The Baltimore Ravens survived a late comeback attempt by the Cleveland Browns and finally held onto a late lead, winning 23-20 at home in Week 7.
Offensive spotlight: Gus Edwards returned to the Ravens’ lineup after tearing his ACL prior to last season. Edwards carried the ball 16 times to lead the team this week, notching 66 yards and two touchdowns. They earned 44 yards after contact.
Defensive spotlight: Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh had excellent games for the Ravens rushing the passer, causing constant problems all day. Calais Campbell also had a key strip-sack of Jacoby Brissett just as he was about to throw.
Rookie spotlight: Tyler Linderbaum had a relatively easy assignment this week given Cleveland’s interior defensive line. They finished with an allowed pressure rate of just 4.8%. Browns edge rusher Alex Wright had another couple of pressures as he tries to become a complement to Myles Garrett on the defensive line.
Offensive line spotlight: There was a notable dropoff at guard for the Browns, who had Hjalte Froholdt starting in place of Wyatt Teller at guard. He allowed a couple of pressures, but his run blocking was consistently strong.
Box Score
Passing
|Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Jacoby Brissett
|11.12
|22 / 27
|258
|9.6
|0
|0
|Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Lamar Jackson
|10.7
|9 / 16
|120
|7.5
|0
|0
Rushing
|Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Nick Chubb
|18.7
|16
|91
|5.7
|1
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|11.12
|3
|18
|6
|0
|10
|Kareem Hunt
|7.8
|5
|4
|0.8
|1
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Gus Edwards
|18.6
|16
|66
|4.1
|2
|12
|Lamar Jackson
|10.7
|10
|59
|5.9
|0
|11
|Patrick Ricard P
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Justice Hill
|1.6
|5
|26
|5.2
|0
|9
|Kenyan Drake
|0.5
|11
|5
|0.5
|0
|4
|Mark Andrews P
|0.4
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
Receiving
|Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Nick Chubb
|18.7
|3
|2
|16
|5.3
|0
|David Njoku
|14.1
|7
|7
|71
|10.1
|0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|12.1
|6
|6
|71
|11.8
|0
|Amari Cooper
|10.4
|4
|3
|74
|18.5
|0
|Kareem Hunt
|7.8
|2
|1
|4
|2
|0
|Harrison Bryant
|3.5
|2
|2
|15
|7.5
|0
|David Bell
|1.7
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Gus Edwards
|18.6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rashod Bateman P
|8.2
|5
|4
|42
|8.4
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|6.2
|3
|2
|42
|14
|0
|Patrick Ricard P
|4
|2
|2
|20
|10
|0
|Isaiah Likely
|2.6
|1
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Kenyan Drake
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Andrews P
|0.4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Oliver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0