NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers
• Aaron Jones: 8 carries, 23 yards, 9 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
• Terry McLaurin: 5 receptions, 73 yards, 1 touchdown
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Monitor the health of the Packers’ wide receivers: The Packers lost Randall Cobb to injured reserve and Christian Watson was inactive. Allen Lazard left the game with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.
- Sammy Watkins returned from injured reserve to give the Packers some support.
- Romeo Doubs kept his role as an every-down wide receiver, with Watkins being restricted to snaps in 11 personnel to start the game.
- Both Amari Rodgers and seventh-round rookie Samori Toure were also getting rotated in for three-receiver sets.
- Watkins took over in two-wide receiver sets after the Lazard injury, while Rodgers and Toure split the snaps in three-receiver sets.
- Doubts remain someone to hold onto in Fantasy football, but his Chemistry with Aaron Rodgers needs to improve before he can be in Fantasy starting lineups.
- Several wide receivers will probably be linked to Green Bay before the trade deadline. Anyone traded to the Packers will have a chance to be their No. 1 receiver.
Cut AJ Dillon in lighter leagues: His playing time has declined in recent weeks, and he ran only four times for 15 yards against the Commanders.
- His quality of play has declined significantly since last season, resulting in his decreased playing time.
- The Packers have the second-worst remaining schedule for running backs.
- Their schedule also gets more difficult in general, which will mean more game Scripts where Aaron Jones will be used more.
- His quality of play should improve if the Offensive line can gain some stability, but that probably won’t be enough to put him in starting lineups.
- He remains one of the best handcuffs in the NFL, so in several league types it makes sense to keep him if other handcuffs are on rosters.
Avoid the Commanders’ running backs: The Commanders’ running back situation is getting more frustrating instead of less.
- Brian Robinson continues to play roughly half of the early-down snaps, but his percentage isn’t rising in that area.
- The Commanders continue to use Antonio Gibson significantly in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Robinson is playing there too, but that is a situation where Robinson was expected to dominate.
- Gibson is also cutting a little more into JD McKissic‘s receiving back role.
- McKissic can be cut in most leagues.
- Robinson can be in Fantasy starting lineups in games the Commanders are expected to win.
- Gibson should remain on Fantasy rosters in case he continues to see significant snaps in every situation.
Monitor the Commanders’ injured receivers: Wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown and tight end Logan Thomas were all inactive with injuries.
- Cam Sims stepped up into the third receiver spot, with Dax Milne rotating in at times.
- Armani Rogers, Cole Turner and John Bates all rotated in at tight end, with Bates playing more of a blocking role.
- All of these replacement players should be avoided. The injuries largely meant Washington relied on its top two wide receivers and running backs in the passing game.
