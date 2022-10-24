NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

returned from injured reserve to give the Packers some support.

kept his role as an every-down wide receiver, with Watkins being restricted to snaps in 11 personnel to start the game.

were also getting rotated in for three-receiver sets.

Watkins took over in two-wide receiver sets after the Lazard injury, while Rodgers and Toure split the snaps in three-receiver sets.

Doubts remain someone to hold onto in Fantasy football, but his Chemistry with

Aaron Rodgers

needs to improve before he can be in Fantasy starting lineups.