NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
• Parris Campbell: 10 receptions, 70 yards, 1 touchdown
• Derrick Henry: 30 carries, 128 yards, 3 receptions, 10 receiving yards
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
The return of Jonathan Taylor: The former All-Pro returned to the Colts’ starting lineup after missing the past two games, but he didn’t see his usual role on offense.
- The reason for his decreased playing time was only partially due to his return from injury. The Colts ran two-minute drives in both halves, and Nyheim Hines took all of the snaps in each one.
- Hines had been the primary running back during two-minute drills in previous games.
- The Colts’ run-pass ratio wasn’t as high as it had been in previous games early on, and it remained pass-heavy late in the game due to the game script.
- Taylor achieved a career-high seven catches in the passing game. It’s possible we see him get fewer carries but more catches going forward, which, if anything, could help him in PPR leagues.
- This was the worst Matchup remaining on the schedule for the Colts’ running backs. Taylor could be considered a buy-low candidate.
Add Parris Campbell: Campbell put up his second straight great game, already making 2022 the best season of his career.
- His playing time has increased in recent weeks, in part due to Ashton Dulin Landing on injured reserve.
- He has caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks.
- The Colts have been a very pass-heavy team at that time, but they might choose to continue that strategy.
- Campbell’s never had a great opportunity due to injury and is still only 25 years old. It’s not unheard of for a wide receiver to take a few years to break out.
- There is a chance his role could decrease if Alec Pierce earns more time or Dulin returns, but it’s worth adding him just in case this breakout continues.
Don’t add Austin Hooper: The Titans tight end might seem tempting after catching three passes for 56 yards, doubling his season total in receiving yards, but it’s unlikely this is a sign of things to come.
- His playing time actually declined with Rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and Veteran Kevin Rader taking more of the early-down work, leaving Hooper Mostly as a third-down tight end.
- Hooper played 11-of-19 snaps out of 11 personnel, 10-of-12 snaps in 13 personnel where he’s primarily a run-blocker and 4-of-25 in 12 or 21 personnel.
- The Titans were without their rookie wide receivers in this game, although both will ideally be back soon.
- He could have another good game here and there, but his playing time is so limited that these games will be rare.
