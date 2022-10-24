NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Raheem Mostert: 16 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
• George Pickens: 6 receptions, 61 yards, 1 touchdown
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Add George Pickens: The Steelers rookie led the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.
- He remains a clear third on the depth chart but is on the field for almost every passing play.
- His target share has increased this season with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, and Pickett should be the quarterback for the rest of the season.
- There are trade Rumors involved Chase Claypool. If Claypool is moved, Pickens might never leave the field, and he might even see a bigger share of the targets.
Monitor Pat Freiermuth‘s health: The Steelers’ second-year tight end missed Week 6 due to a concussion. He returned to action this week but didn’t play his usual role.
- He was a full participant in practice all week.
- He usually plays on passing downs and misses some time on rushing downs, but he was out for the clear majority of runs and missed some passing plays.
- Ideally, Freietmuth will return to the same role he held at the beginning of the season.
- The Steelers face the Eagles next week, and they will need to pass a lot. Assuming Freiermuth practices this week, he should remain in Fantasy lineups, with Fantasy Managers hoping that his role increases.
The Dolphins’ third wide receiver: Trent Sherfield continues to take a Stronger hold on the Dolphins’ WR3 spot.
- There were hints of Sherfield being ahead of Cedric Wilson in the preseason despite Wilson signing a three-year, $22 million contract and Sherfield signing a deal worth one-year, $1 million.
- The two split time as the third receiver the first two weeks of the season, but Sherfield took a hold of the job by Week 3.
- Wilson was listed with both a rib and toe injury on the injury report leading into Week 3, so at the time, the change seemed injury-related.
- Wilson was still on the injury report in Week 5 but was fully participating in practice.
- He’s been off the injury report the last two weeks and has been losing more time to Sherfield rather than gaining time back.
- There is a small chance this role will become more important if Miami trades a receiving tight end Mike Gesickileaving more targets to go around.
- This role would become much more important if one of the top two receivers ends up missing games at some point during the rest of the season.
