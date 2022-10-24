NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Ken Walker: 23 carries, 168 yards, 2 touchdowns

• Austin Ekeler: 9 carries, 31 yards, 1 touchdown, 12 receptions, 96 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor the DK Metcalf injury: Metcalf was carted off the field with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out for the game.

They caught one pass for 12 yards. Marquise Goodwin and D’Wayne Eskridge had both seen significant playing time in three-receiver sets prior to the injury. They played every snap in 11 personnel after the injury. Goodwin took advantage of the increased playing time, catching four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. the seahawks schedule only gets more difficult from here, making it unlikely either player will have consistent Fantasy value if Metcalf’s injury is serious If anything, expect the Seahawks to get even more run-heavy with Ken Walker .



Monitor the health of the Chargers’ wide receivers: None of the Chargers’ top three wide receivers are at 100%.

Josh Palmer was inactive due to a concussion. DeAndre Carter who typically plays in three-receiver sets, played in two-receiver sets with Palmer out. Keenan Allen saw his first playing time since Week 1. He was used in very limited action. He played 22 of the Chargers’ first 25 snaps in 11 personnel and one of the first two snaps in 21 personnel. They stopped playing late in the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half. Michael Bandy took over in three-receiver sets once Allen stopped playing. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and needed help to get to the locker room. Jason Moore took over as the new third receiver once Williams left, with Bandy taking over in two-receiver sets. The Chargers have a well-timed bye week next week, so there is a chance everyone is healthy by the time Los Angeles plays again.



The old Austin Ekeler is back: Ekeler’s started the season slow, but he’s been putting up big numbers in October, and the situation could only be getting better.

Joshua Kelley was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and will miss at least the next three weeks. This allowed Ekeler to surpass 75% of Offensive snaps for the first time this season, something he rarely flirted with last season. The Chargers had tried to phase Sony Michel out of the offense prior to Kelley’s injury, but he’s been needed in the backup role — primarily on passing downs. Isaiah Spiller made his first NFL appearance, taking four snaps over the course of five plays late in the game. Ekeler has 22 catches over the past two weeks, the most for any player regardless of position. There’s an argument for him to be the top player in the rest of the season rankings.



Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.