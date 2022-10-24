NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Josh Jacobs: 20 carries, 143 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 receptions, 12 receiving yards

• Davante Adams: 8 receptions, 95 yards

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Monitor the Nico Collins injury: Collins suffered a groin injury in the third quarter against the Raiders and did not return.

Collins caught all three passes thrown his way for 33 yards prior to his departure. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett were splitting time in the third receiver spot prior to the injury. The Texans stayed in 11 personnel after the injury, leaving both constantly on the field with Brandin Cooks . There were reports before the game that teams have been calling about wanting to trade for Cooks. Collins would be the Texans’ top wide receiver if he’s healthy and Cooks is traded. He’s been the team’s best wide receiver by PFF grade and has the most receiving yards on the team despite seeing 20 fewer targets than Cooks. It’s worth adding Collins now just in case Cooks is traded, and then potentially drop him in two weeks if not.



The return of Brevin Jordan: The second-year tight end returned to Houston after missing the past four weeks due to injury.

The Texans used a three-man rotation at tight end. OJ Howard was the primary blocker, seeing all of the snaps in 21 personnel. Jordan played all of the two tight end sets, but only 13 of 37 snaps in 11 personnel. Jordan Akins was the primary tight end on third downs and led the team in receiving yards with three catches for 68 yards. This is largely a situation to avoid, but Brevin Jordan would have some Fantasy value if he can take the third Downs back.



Monitor the health of the Raiders’ receivers: Four of the Raiders’ top five receiving options were at least limited in practice this week due to various injuries.

This included Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller who didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury. Foster Moreau was limited to start the week with a knee injury, but he started and saw the vast majority of Offensive snaps. Moreau would be worth a waiver wire target if Waller continues to miss games. Hunter Renfrow popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury that prevented him from practicing. He was restricted to three-wide receiver sets. He caught all three passes thrown his way for 55 yards. Ideally, he sees an increase in playing time once he’s 100%. If not, he could be worth dropping in most leagues. Mack Hollins was also limited all week with a heel injury, but that didn’t impact his playing time.



Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.