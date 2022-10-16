NFL Week 6 top plays: Follow 49ers-Falcons, Vikings-Dolphins, more

Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups.

Kicking things off on FOX, the San Francisco 49ers are facing the Atlanta Falcons, while the Minnesota Vikings battle the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers play host to the New York Jets.

Later, the Arizona Cardinals are up against the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on FOX. Closing things out, it’s a Monster NFC East Matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott will be absent for the game, but according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, he is close to making his return.

Will Christian McCaffrey be moved by Panthers, and has Cam Akers played his last game in LA for Rams? Jay Glazer discusses whether Christain McCaffrey will be on the move, and has Cam Akers played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams? Also, Dak Prescott has started throwing and looks to be getting closer to returning for the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick ‘n Pop

Kenny Pickett has rattled off a few rushing TDs thus far, but he’d yet to fire a passing one before the Tampa matchup. That milestone is checked off, and Najee Harris was on the other end of it.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Revenge play

Saints QB Andy Dalton got to work early against his former troupe, finding Tre’Quan Smith over the middle of the field for an 18-yard TD hookup. The quick strike was New Orleans’ sixth play from scrimmage.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Creating space

Colin Cowherd picked Atlanta against the spread in his Weekly “Blazin’ 5” list, and the Squad assured his faith in them, picking Apart San Francisco’s top-ranked defense on its first drive to go 74 yards in 11 plays.

Marcus Mariota connected with MyCole Pruitt for the emphatic first score.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Turn up the heat

Jags’ RB Travis Etienne played a game of “catch me if you can” with Indy’s defense, and his opponent was unable to gain the upper hand, and he raced past his secondary for a quick 49-yard scoring scamper. It marked Etienne’s longest run of his career.

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Arizona Cardinals ARI -2.5

-139

o50.5

Seattle Seahawks SEA +2.5

+110

u50.5



Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Carolina Panthers CAR +10.0

+280

o41.5

Los Angeles Rams LAR -10.0

-455

u41.5



Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills BUF -2.5

-149

o54

Kansas City Chiefs KC +2.5

+115

u54



Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys DAL +6.5

+225

o42

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -6.5

-303

u42

