NFL Week 6 schedule: Full list of primetime games, start times, TV channel, more for TNF, SNF, MNF

The NFL’s 2022 regular season continues on with its Week 6 slate, which features a number of teams absent in the first bye week of the season. The primetime schedule includes a pair of Divisional rivalries, with one team, in particular, looking to remain undefeated through six weeks of football.

The Slate opens with the Washington Commanders facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are looking to pick up a much-needed win, but most importantly they’ll look to put on a more entertaining performance than last week’s Thursday night matchup. The Commanders are hoping to make up some ground in the NFC East, while the Bears are hoping to bounce back from a costly fumble that led to a Week 5 loss.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have historically met each season in primetime, but this Matchup is Sunday Night Football is a much-anticipated contest. The Eagles are undefeated at 5-0, while the Cowboys, led by a fierce defense and with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, are 4-1 this season. The NFC East is shaping up to be one of the more competitive divisions this season, and a win on Sunday night can be a difference-maker in the postseason race.

Monday Night Football features an AFC West Showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Russell Wilson, who is reportedly playing through a shoulder injury, will look to improve on the lackluster Offensive performance from their Thursday night loss to the Colts. The Chargers will look to move to 4-2 after surviving a potential play-calling blunder in the closing moments of their 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 4.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm ET

Commanders vs. Bears

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 8:20 pm ET

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 17, 8:15 pm ET

Broncos vs. Chargers

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+