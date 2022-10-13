NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Can the Giants keep rolling?

Can the New York Giants do it again? Can they pull off another upset of a playoff-caliber team and improve to a Shocking 5-1? Let’s see how your Big Blue View Contributors feel about that and the rest of the games in our Week 6 NFL picks.

Here is how some of your BBV staff Writers see Giants-Ravens. Full staff Picks at the end of the post.

Tony DelGenio

“The Ravens are the best team the Giants have faced. Lamar is the best QB they have faced. Lamar has learned how to handle the blitz. So the Ravens should win. But Wink surprises him by not blitzing much. Ravens’ defense can be had. Giants score some points. Wan’Dale Returns and takes a slant to the house a la OBJ 2016 vs. Ravens. Giants win. I can’t believe I’m predicting this.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“There’s no way the Giants are actually this good, right? I keep (incorrectly) betting against them, but we’re getting to the point where my grandmother is probably talented enough to start as their wide receiver. The Ravens bring New York back to Earth as Lamar Jackson continues to emerge as an MVP frontrunner.”

Pick: Ravens

Nick Falato

“This will be a down to the wire type of game that the Ravens narrowly win.”

Pick: Ravens

Valentine’s View

“The Giants have already won two games (Titans/Packers) no one gave them a chance to win. This is another game they are not supposed to win. I hate to wreck the feel-good story of the 4-1 Giants, and maybe they pull off another upset, but sooner or later the ball isn’t going to bounce their way.”

Pick: Ravens