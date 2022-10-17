NFL Week 6 injury rundown: Marquise Brown reportedly could be out for year as injuries pile up around league

The injury bug continues to rear its ugly head around the NFL, as plenty of players suffered notable injuries in Week 6. High-profile players continued to go down around the league, making a significant impact on contending teams.

Some teams got good news, while others received the news they didn’t want to hear. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the NFL. Heading into Monday night’s Showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, here’s a Roundup of all the injuries in Week 6.

Brown is undergoing further testing to determine the extent of his foot injury he suffered against the Seahawks, which could be season-ending (per ESPN). Brown is the Cardinals leading receiver with 43 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns through six games, but it appears the Cardinals potentially won’t have him and DeAndre Hopkins on the same field this year, which is likely why Arizona made the trade for disgruntled Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson.

Wentz is facing a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks after suffering a fractured ring finger (per NFL Network). A stint on injured reserve is possible as Taylor Heinicke is in line to start for the Commanders in his place.

Pickett suffered a concussion midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, as Mitch Trubisky replaced him and led the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Steelers rookie quarterback will remain in protocol throughout the week, with hopes to be cleared in time for the Week 7 Matchup with the Dolphins.

The Rams already had injury issues on the Offensive line, and now Noteboom is reportedly lost for the season with a torn Achilles Tendon (per ESPN). AJ Jackson will be transitioning to left tackle with Noteboom out.

Johnson left Sunday’s win in the first half after entering the concussion protocol. The Eagles have their bye in Week 7, so Johnson has two weeks to clear the protocol before the Week 8 Matchup with the Steelers. Jack Driscoll filled in at right tackle.

Cobb appeared to avoid a season-ending injury, as X-rays were negative on his ankle. Aaron Rodgers mentioned short-term injured reserve as a possibility for Cobb, who hurt his ankle in the Packers’ loss to the Jets. Cobb will need an MRI to determine how severe the injury is.

The Dolphins rookie quarterback suffered a thumb injury after hitting it on an opponent’s helmet and did not return in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to start in Week 7 against the Steelers with Teddy Bridgewater as the backup, so Thompson will have Ample time to heal.

Bourne played four Offensive snaps before exiting the Patriots’ win over the Browns with “turf toe.” The Boston Herald is reporting the injury “doesn’t seem that serious” and Bourne could return by Week 7.

The Bucs tight end left Sunday’s game on a backboard with a neck injury, but he Flew home with the team (per NFL Network). His follow-up scans were negative, which is a good sign after a scary moment during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Ward left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with a groin injury. Ward is one of many players injured on the 49ers defense, but he did send an optimistic tweet after the game: “We’ll be back on our feet Niner Faithful. Love y’all.” Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team must wait and see with Ward.