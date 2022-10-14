NFL Week 6 injury report roundup: Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out for Saints

Getty Images

Week Six of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Commanders and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Bengals at Saints

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (ankle), T Jonah Williams (knee), and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) are questionable for Sunday. Head Coach Zac Taylor said he expects Williams to play.

The Saints will be starting QB Andy Dalton again this week, although Jameis Winston (back, ankle) has moved up to a questionable listing after a week of limited practices. They will remain shorthanded at receiver with Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) out again and they’ll also be shorthanded in the secondary with CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) out. KR Deonte Harty (foot) and DE Payton Turner (chest) have been ruled out as well. WR Chris Olave (concussion), OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), S Marcus Maye (rib), and DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Packers

DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is out for the Jets. T Duane Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) is off the injury report and ready to play, but LB Rashan Gary (toe) is listed as questionable. LB Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) will not play.

Ravens at Giants

WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), and LB Justin Houston (groin) are out for the Ravens. RB Justice Hill (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Sunday.

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) remain out for the Giants. CB Cordale Flott (calf), S Tony Jefferson (foot), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) are also out. EDGE Azeez Ojulari (calf) is listed as doubtful while TE Tanner Hudson (illness), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and DT Leonard Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Browns

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices. WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), DT Christian Barmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also questionable. LB Josh Uche (hamstring) has been ruled out.

The Browns ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow), T Joe Haeg (concussion), and CB Denzel Ward (concussion).

Jaguars at Colts

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (ankle), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf) are all listed as questionable for the Jaguars.

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) are out for the Colts. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is questionable after returning to practice on Thursday. S Julian Blackmon (ankle), CB Tony Brown (concussion), and RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) are also listed as questionable.

49ers at Falcons

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hand), and T Trent Williams (ankle) are out for the 49ers, but DE Nick Bosa (groin) could still play after being listed as questionable. G Aaron Banks (knee) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee) are listed as questionable.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) said earlier this week that he’ll be playing, but the team listed him as questionable. LB Adet Ogundeji (shoulder) and G Elijah Wilkinson (knee) are in the same category while LB Mykal Walker (groin) has been ruled out.

Buccaneers at Steelers

The Buccaneers have ruled out DT Akiem Hicks (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and S Logan Ryan (foot). WR Julio Jones (knee) is also set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. S Mike Edwards (elbow) is listed as questionable.

The Steelers’ bid to end their four-game losing streak will unfold without the help of S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion), DE Demarvin Leal (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring), CB Levi Wallace ( concussion), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

Vikings at Dolphins

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and DE DJ Wonnum (illness) are the only Vikings with injury designations. They’re both considered questionable this weekend.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday, but he’s been ruled out for the second straight game. QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) was also a full participant and is listed as questionable. If he suits up, the Dolphins say he will back up Skylar Thompson. T Terron Armstead (toe), CB Elijah Campbell (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) also have questionable tags while CB Kader Kohou (abdomen) is listed as doubtful.

Cardinals at Seahawks

The Cardinals have ruled out RB James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), and RB Darrel Williams (knee). G Max Garcia (toe), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand), and CB Byron Murphy (groin) are all listed as questionable.

The Seahawks will not have WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and they’re unlikely to have G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip) or DT Al Woods (knee) after listing them as doubtful. S Joey Blount (calf), CB Artie Burns (groin), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (illness), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), and DE Shelby Harris (hip) are questionable for the home team.

Panthers at Rams

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful, which means the Panthers will be starting PJ Walker in Los Angeles. WR Robby Anderson (illness), T Cameron Erving (groin), CB CJ Henderson (knee), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are all listed as questionable while WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) have been ruled out.

DT Aaron Donald (foot) and WR Cooper Kupp (foot) are listed as questionable, but Rams head Coach Sean McVay said he expects both of them to play. CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), and QB John Wolford (neck) are also listed as questionable. RB Cam Akers (personal) and C Brian Allen (knee) have been ruled out.

Bills at Chiefs

The Bills ruled out WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) and listed DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as questionable.

K Harrison Butker (ankle) is set to return for the Chiefs after avoiding an injury designation. S Bryan Cook (concussion), CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) were all ruled out.

Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys plan to start Cooper Rush, but QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday night. WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and T Jason Peters (chest) joined Prescott with questionable tags. RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) has been ruled out.

Eagles T Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is set to play after returning to practice this week and avoiding an injury designation Friday. CB Josh Jobe (shoulder) and DE Janarius Robinson (ankle) are listed as questionable.