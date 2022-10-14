NFL Week 6 injuries: CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor questionable; Steelers secondary missing key pieces vs. Bucs

Week 6 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Commanders outlasting the Bears, and now we have a full Sunday Slate to look forward to that has no shortage of superb matchups. This slew of games may very well feature previews of the conference championships with the Cowboys and Eagles going toe to toe in Philadelphia and the Bills and Chiefs duking it out at Arrowhead. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they’ve released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 6. Below, you’ll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

The 49ers are holding out hope that they’ll have Bosa for Week 6 despite battling through a groin injury. That said, San Francisco will still be down several heavy hitters, including left tackle Williams and Kinlaw. Kicker Robbie Gould was not listed on the injury report, which indicates he’ll play Sunday.

Atlanta will be without its defensive signal caller in Walker on Sunday, so someone will have to carry that responsibility against the 49ers. As for his role on the field, Rookie Troy Andersen should see more work. Meanwhile, Pitts, who was limited in practice this week, looks like he will have a shot at playing this week after sitting out against the Buccaneers.

Patriots : LB Josh Uche (hamstring) OUT; QB Mac Jones (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

: LB Josh Uche (hamstring) OUT; QB Mac Jones (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow), CB Denzel Ward (concussion), OT Joe Haeg (concussion) OUT

Could Jones be making his return this weekend in Cleveland? The Patriots did not rule their starting quarterback out and officially listed him as questionable for Week 6 after participating in practice all week in limited fashion. Bill Belichick said Friday that the quarterback is “making good improvement.” If he is unable to go, it’ll be Bailey Zappe who’ll start for the second week in a row.

Cleveland will be down two of its top defensive players on Sunday in Clowney and Ward. For Clowney, this is the third game this season he’ll be sidelined and the first since he initially returned from a two-game absence in Week 5.

The Jets did not give injury designations to defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle), nor linebackers CJ Mosley (hip) and Quincy Williams (ankle), so they are all expected to play.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed practice on Wednesday due to a right thumb injury, does not carry an injury designation heading into this matchup with the Jets after participating fully the past two days. Meanwhile, Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

Jones was limited in practice throughout the week and was able to play through his ankle injury in Week 5, albeit with just three catches on eight targets. Jones was also limited, which indicates that he has a good chance to play this week.

The Colts will be looking for some revenge after being blanked by the Jaguars a few weeks ago, but they will have to do so without a few starters. Leonard will miss his fifth game of the season due to multiple issues, and second-year pass-rusher Paye is out due to an ankle injury. What’s interesting is that Indy’s top two running backs are both questionable to play. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, while Hines was a full participant on Friday. He suffered a scary head injury last Thursday against the Broncos.

For the Vikings, Mattison is questionable with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice all week. As for Wonnum, he popped up on the injury report Thursday, missing the final two practice sessions with an illness.

The Dolphins are starting third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday, but Bridgewater is expected to be cleared in time to back him up. Some wonder if he will get playing time, which could certainly affect the outcome of this matchup. Mostert being questionable is something to keep an eye on, as he had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season last week. He was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury. Left tackle Armstead did not practice all week with a toe injury, but he is questionable to play.

Bengals : WR Tee Higgins (ankle), OT Jonah Williams (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (groin) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Tee Higgins (ankle), OT Jonah Williams (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (groin) QUESTIONABLE Saints: WR Deonte Harty (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (foot), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Payton Turner (chest) OUT; WR Chris Olave (concussion), G Calvin Throckmorton (hip), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), S Marcus Maye (rib), DT Malcolm Roach (ankle), QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Higgins was able to return to practice in limited fashion on Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his status this weekend in New Orleans. This likely means he’s a game-time decision, so it’s worth keeping a solid eye on his status. The same goes for Williams, who returned to practice on a limited basis as well after missing the first two sessions with a knee injury. Hurst was limited all week.

Head Coach Dennis Allen already announced that Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Bengals, but Winston is listed as questionable after being limited all week in practice. Meanwhile, Allen said that Thomas is making progress in his recovery from a foot injury, but is not ready to return just yet. Rookie Olave did practice fully on Friday, so if he Clears concussion protocol he could be a much-needed boost to New Orleans’ passing game.

For the second week in a row, the Ravens will be without top receiver Bateman, who missed last week’s game due to a foot injury. Bateman did not practice all week. Hill was limited in the previous two practices but is officially doubtful. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) does not carry a designation for Week 6.

New York will once again be without Golladay and Toney, but they may get Rookie Robinson back as he’s questionable to play. Robinson has been out with a knee injury since Week 1. Meanwhile, Williams was limited in practice all week and is officially questionable. Also, running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) carries no injury designation heading into this matchup.

The positive news in Tampa Bay is wideout Chris Godwin (hip, knee) being taken off the injury report and carrying no designation Entering Week 6. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Pittsburgh’s secondary will have plenty of holes to fill as it takes on Tom Brady this weekend as it will be without Fitzpatrick, Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace. Not only is the secondary getting hit hard by injury, but Kenny Pickett will not have Freiermuth for this game either.

Panthers : WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) OUT; QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) DOUBTFUL; CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB CJ Henderson (knee), OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), G Cameron Erving (groin), WR Robbie Anderson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) OUT; QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) DOUBTFUL; CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB CJ Henderson (knee), OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), G Cameron Erving (groin), WR Robbie Anderson (illness) QUESTIONABLE Rams: C Brian Allen (knee), RB Cam Akers (personal) OUT; WR Cooper Kupp (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (foot), DB Cobie Durant (hamstring), QB John Wolford (neck) QUESTIONABLE

Carolina has quite the laundry list of players listed on the final injury report. Most notably, starters Horn and Jackson were both held out of practice on Friday, so they are not trending in a great direction despite their questionable tags. That said, Steve Wilks said Friday that Jackson “should be fine.” Meanwhile, the door is slightly open for Mayfield to be active this week after the team listed him as doubtful, but PJ Walker has taken all the first-team reps in practice as Mayfield missed the entire week due to that ankle injury. Walker will start, but Mayfield may back him up.

The Rams will be missing their starting center due to an ankle injury, but the Headline for LA is that Akers won’t be playing due to a personal matter. Head Coach Sean McVay said that the team is working through the situation, but declined to speculate on Akers’ future with the team. Very interesting. The bad news for the Rams doesn’t stop there, as their two best players in Kupp and Donald are questionable to play. Both were limited in practice on Friday.

Cardinals : RB James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee) OUT; OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL Max Garcia (toe), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (groin) QUESTIONABLE

: RB James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee) OUT; OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL Max Garcia (toe), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (groin) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: WR Penny Hart (hamstring) OUT; OG Gabe Jackson (knee/hip), NT Al Woods (knee) DOUBTFUL; DE Shelby Harris (hip), CB Artie Burns (groin), WR Dee Eskridge (illness), S Joey Blount (calf), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) QUESTIONABLE

The Cardinals could be down several starters this week. With two running backs out, head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Corey Clement will be promoted from the practice squad to back up Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram. Hudson is the other important player to watch. He was limited in practice on Friday, and will be a game-time decision.

Hart is the only Seahawk who has been ruled out at this point, but Jackson and Woods are listed as doubtful. Both did not practice on Friday. Seahawks head Coach Pete Carroll said that wide receiver Goodwin is ready to go despite his questionable label, and that Eskridge “should be alright,” per ESPN.

Bills at Chiefs

The Bills are getting healthier just in time for their Showdown with the Chiefs. All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer practiced fully on Friday and carries no designation Entering Week 6, which means he is in line to return to the club this week after missing time due to a rib injury. Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) also carry no designation.

Kansas City will finally get kicker Harrison Butker back this week as the veteran carries no injury designation heading into this matchup with Buffalo. Butker sprained his left ankle in the season opener against the Cardinals and hadn’t kicked since.

Cowboys at Eagles

Prescott is listed as questionable to play, but Cooper Rush is expected to start again. The real headline for the Cowboys injury report is Lamb being questionable, as he apparently suffered a hip injury in the middle of the week, and did not practice on Friday.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are somewhat healthy. Jobe was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, while Robinson popped up on the injury report Friday with an ankle issue.

Broncos : N/A

: N/A Chargers: N/A

