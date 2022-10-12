NFL Week 6 injuries: Aaron Rodgers held out due to thumb injury; Kyle Pitts Returns to practice

We are five weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season and the injuries are beginning to pile up for many teams.

With 32 teams, that means there is a lot of injury news coming in and it can be hard to keep up with it all. That’s why here at CBS Sports we make sure to bring you all the up-to-date information on who is expected to play and who could be missing time.

We’ll start with Thursday’s Matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears and continue with the rest of the Week 6 matchups.

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Dotson did not participate in practice this week, so he’ll be sidelined for the Week 6 opener. That should give Brown another opportunity to shine after scoring two touchdowns last week, but he is officially listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Wentz will be down another target as Thomas faltered throughout the week, officially being limited on Monday before being held out the final two sessions of the week.

The Bears have just one player listed on their final injury report, but Cruikshank was able to practice fully all week, even on Wednesday after the first two sessions of the week’s walk-throughs. Wideout N’Keal Harry, who was activated off injured reserve this week, does not carry a designation Entering Week 6. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) also carries no designation after practicing fully all week.

Baltimore could be getting a boost to its pass rush in short order as outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time this season. This opens the 21-day window for them to be moved to the 53-man roster or revert to season-ending IR. Meanwhile, wideout Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were both missing from the session. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that Bateman, who missed last week due to a foot injury, “might be able to come back” this week.

New York was again without two key receivers in Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) to begin the week of practice. Corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf), punter Jamie Gillan (Not Injury Related), and safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) were also held out. Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee, neck) were among those limited.

Jacksonville is relatively healthy heading into Week 6 as they have just four players listed as limited during Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle), linebacker Foye Oluokun (calf), defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (foot), and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) participated on a limited basis.

Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue were both held out of practice on Wednesday, but the team notes that the Veterans were merely given a rest day. Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), center Ryan Kelly (hip), defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (illness), and cornerback Tony Brown (concussion). on the other hand were out due to injury. Running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was limited.

After missing the last two games due to a high ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. At the very least, that sets up the possibility for him to return this week in Cleveland. Meanwhile, New England had 10 other players listed as limited: wideout Nelson Agholor (hamstring), center David Andrews (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wideout Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) and tight end Jonnu Smith. Harris is reportedly expected to miss a couple of weeks due to that hamstring injury, so Rhamondre Stevenson would see the lion’s share of work out of the backfield.

As for the Browns, they did not have safety Ronnie Harrison (illness), cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow), and guard Joel Bitonio (elbow) at practice. Wideout Amari Cooper was given a rest day. Defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps, hand) was among those limited.

Tee Higgins (ankle) did not practice along with tackles La’el Collins (rest) and Jonah Williams (knee). Meanwhile, running back Samaje Perine (abdomen) and tight ends Devin Asiasi (ankle) and Hayden Hurst (groin) were limited.

Jameis Winston was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, which is an encouraging sign that he could be making his return this week. However, several heavy hitters for New Orleans were still sidelined, including receivers Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), and Chris Olave (concussion). Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) also missed this session.

As the Bucs gear up for their Week 6 Matchup in Pittsburgh, they were without Jaelon Darden (tooth), Russell Gage Jr. (ankle), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), Carl Nassib (illness) and Logan Ryan (foot) on Wednesday. Mike Edwards (elbow), Chris Godwin (hip/knee), and Donovan Smith (elbow) were all limited.

The Steelers had nine players missing from the opening practice of the week: cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), defensive tackle Montravius ​​Adams (hip), Offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot), tight end Zach Gentry (knee), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back).

Kyle Pitts returned to Falcons practice on Wednesday after missing time due to a hamstring injury. He was limited during the session but told Reporters that he expects to play in Week 6 against San Francisco. Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) was also limited. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) did not practice at all.

Jermaine Johnson was the Lone Jet missing from practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) and linebackers CJ Mosley (hip) and Quincy Williams (ankle) were limited.

Aaron Rodgers sat out of Wednesday’s practice due to a thumb injury that he suffered on the final hit of Green Bay’s loss to New York last week. However, head Coach Matt LaFleur told Reporters that he doesn’t “think we have much concern for game day,” Christian Watson (hamstring) and Tipa Galeai (hamstring) were also held out. David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Devonte Wyatt (quad) were limited.

Minnesota had Akayleb Evans (concussion), Alexander Mattison (shoulder), and Za’Darius Smith (knee) limited in practice on Wednesday. No player missed the session.

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, ankle) was limited on Wednesday, but head Coach Mike McDaniel has already stated that the quarterback will not play in Week 6. The Dolphins were without Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) on Wednesday along with tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest), Raheem Mostert (knee) and Durham Smythe (hamstring). With Tagovailoa already ruled out and Bridgewater still not cleared, Rookie Skylar Thompson is slated to make his first career start. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) were full participants.

Jaycee Horn (ribs), Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh), and Christian McCaffrey (rest) did not practice in Carolina on Wednesday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) also did not practice and will likely be out for multiple weeks due to his injury, thus thrusting PJ Walker into the starting spot. CJ Henderson (knee), Stephen Sullivan (back) and Xavier Woods (hamstring) were all limited.

Arizona ran a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so these participation statuses are a projection. That said, the team held out James Conner (ribs), Rodney Hudson (knee), Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring), Matt Prater (right hip), and Darrel Williams (knee).

The Bills welcomed back All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to practice on Wednesday, but Sean McDermott already told Reporters that he will not be making his debut against the Chiefs this week and will not play Sunday. Still, this is a positive step in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Running back Taiwan Jones (knee) was the Lone Bills player out of practice for injury reasons, while Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and Jordan Poyer (ribs) headlined those who were limited.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs had four players missing from Wednesday’s opening session: Bryan Cook (concussion), Rashad Fenton (hamstring), Chris Lammons (hip), and Tershawn Wharton (knee). Harrison Butker (left ankle) was limited, as were Frank Clark (illness) and Mike Danna (calf).

Dak Prescott (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday, which suggests we may get another week of Cooper Rush under center. Star linebacker Micah Parsons (groin) and running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) also did not practice. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (chest) and tackle Jason Peters (chest) were limited.

Cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) was the only player missing from practice on Wednesday. Philadelphia did run just a walk-through practice, so this report is merely an estimate. That said, Jason Kelce (ankle), Jordan Mailata (shoulder), and Kenneth Gainwell (rib) were among those listed as limited.