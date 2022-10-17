NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Miami Dolphins once again had their quarterback knocked out of the game, contributing to their 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home.

Offensive spotlight: Teddy Bridgewater entered the game after 21 snaps from Skylar Thompson and completed 23-of-34 attempts for 329 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He averaged over 9.0 yards per attempt, but his turnovers were critical.

Defensive spotlight: Za’Darius Smith had his best game as a Viking against a weak Miami Offensive line. Smith finished with a 33.3% pass-rush win rate, notching multiple sacks in the game.

Rookie spotlight: Vikings right guard Ed Ingram had some major struggles with Miami’s defensive front in both facets of the game. As a pass-blocker, he gave up a 12.5% ​​pressure rate and didn’t fare any better as a run-blocker.

Offensive line spotlight: Miami’s line was reshuffled this week to try and avoid a repeat of the disaster from last week, when Brandon Shell played an unfamiliar left tackle position. Greg Little moved to the left side and gave up a 15.7% pressure rate in a game that will earn a catastrophic pass-blocking grade. Shell was, at least, markedly better on the right side this week.

Box Score

Passing

Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Kirk Cousins 16.5 20 / 30 175 5.8 2 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Teddy Bridgewater 23.16 23 of 34 329 9.7 2 2 Skylar Thompson 4.46 7 / 13 89 6.8 0 0

Rushing

Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Kirk Cousins 16.5 2 -5 -2.5 0 -1 Dalvin Cook 15.3 13 77 5.9 1 53 CJ Ham 0.3 1 3 3 0 3 Alexander Mattison P 0.3 1 3 3 0 3 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Teddy Bridgewater 23.16 1 10 10 0 10 Raheem Mostert P 5.8 14 49 3.5 0 16 Chase Edmonds 5.1 2 3 1.5 0 2 Skylar Thompson 4.46 1 9 9 0 9 Alec Ingold 3.2 1 2 2 0 2 Clayton Fejedelem 0 1 0 0 0 0

Receiving

Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Justin Jefferson 19.7 8 6 107 13.4 0 by Adam Thielen 15.6 8 4 36 4.5 1 Dalvin Cook 15.3 1 1 6 6 0 Irv Smith Jr. 10.7 4 4 7 1.8 1 KJ Osborn 4.8 5 3 18 3.6 0 Johnny Mundt 2.1 2 2 1 0.5 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Tyreek Hill 32.7 15 12 177 11.8 0 Mike Gesicki 24.9 7 6 69 9.9 2 Jaylen Waddle 20.9 10 6 129 12.9 0 Raheem Mostert P 5.8 2 1 -1 -0.5 0 Chase Edmonds 5.1 2 2 28 14 0 Alec Ingold 3.2 2 2 10 5 0 Trent Sherfield 1.6 4 1 6 1.5 0 River Cracraft 0 1 0 0 0 0 Tanner Conner 0 2 0 0 0 0

