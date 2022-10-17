NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Recap: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Ezekiel Elliott: 13 carries, 81 yards, one touchdown; 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

• AJ Brown: 5 receptions, 67 yards, one touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

The Cowboys without Dalton Schultz: The starting tight end was a surprise inactive despite having no injury designation and practicing in full on Friday. This left Dallas with their two rookies, Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys used Hendershot in more passing situations and Ferguson in more rushing situations, similar to what they have done in the past with Schultz out hurt.

Hendershot was leading the Cowboys in receiving yards at halftime, with 11.

Ferguson was more involved in the passing game in the second half. His role remained the same, but he caught passes on second downs and caught his touchdown out of a run formation on a first down in the red zone.

Hendershot will still be the better Fantasy option in the coming weeks if Schultz misses time.

With the surprise news of him being inactive this week, it would be good to have a backup plan for Schultz, no matter what happens in practice next week.

Some hope for Jalen Tolbert: Tolbert had been inactive the last two weeks, but he was active and played a limited role tonight.

Tolbert had been fourth on the receiving depth chart but was inactive because other receivers played a larger role on special teams.

Simi Fehoko was one of the special teams wide receivers, but he landed on injured reserve on Saturday despite his absence from the injury report this week.

Tolbert was then activated and should be active for the next few weeks.

He probably won’t play too much, but he should at least take a few snaps a game and have an opportunity to earn even more playing time.

Boston Scott’s return: The veteran running back returned to the Eagles’ running back rotation after missing the last two games.

He played only a few snaps but was ahead of Kenneth Gainwell is early-down work.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Scott gets more playing time going forward, cutting slightly into Miles Sanders ‘ playing time.

Scott won’t have much Fantasy value on his own but would split playing time with Gainwell if Sanders gets hurt this season. Scott would handle the majority of carries, while Gainwell would see most targets.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.