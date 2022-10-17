NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Stefon Diggs: 10 receptions, 148 yards, one touchdown

• JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5 receptions, 113 yards, one touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Bills Two-Man Backfield: Zack Moss was a surprise inactive for Buffalo, reducing their three-man backfield into a two-back rotation.

Moss was also inactive in multiple games last season when the Bills felt as though they might not use him as much.

Devin Singletary has played a higher percentage of snaps when the Bills are losing or if it’s a close game.

This game remained close throughout, which meant more Singletary.

James Cook did not see an increase in usage and should still be considered roughly equal to Moss going forward.

Drop Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie seemed destined for an increased role with Jamison Crowder is injured reserve, but he still lost playing time to Khalil Shakir.

McKenzie ran a route on only 26 of the Bills’ 44 pass plays.

They caught two of his five targets for 9 yards.

Shakir’s playing time was also limited, but he did play more snaps as the game progressed.

If anything, it’s possible Shakir will take more of McKenzie’s playing time as the season progresses.

The Chiefs Weekly running back battle: Kansas City shifted further towards a three-man backfield, making it harder than ever to trust them in Fantasy football.

Isiah Pacheco had primarily played in blowouts or when another back was hurt in previous weeks, but he handled a significant workload today.

He took his first snaps in two-minute drills all season. Jerick McKinnon had played 100% of those snaps in recent weeks.

McKinnon took the goal-line snaps, which is something he’s at times split with Clyde Edwards-Helaire .

Edwards-Helaire is still handling enough carries that he is probably a starter while several other backs are on bye weeks.

This usage split would destroy each back’s Fantasy value if they were on another team. The only reason that they are worth considering is that they are a part of the high-powered Kansas City offense.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.