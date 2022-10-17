NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Stefon Diggs: 10 receptions, 148 yards, one touchdown
• JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5 receptions, 113 yards, one touchdown
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Bills Two-Man Backfield: Zack Moss was a surprise inactive for Buffalo, reducing their three-man backfield into a two-back rotation.
- Moss was also inactive in multiple games last season when the Bills felt as though they might not use him as much.
- Devin Singletary has played a higher percentage of snaps when the Bills are losing or if it’s a close game.
- This game remained close throughout, which meant more Singletary.
- James Cook did not see an increase in usage and should still be considered roughly equal to Moss going forward.
Drop Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie seemed destined for an increased role with Jamison Crowder is injured reserve, but he still lost playing time to Khalil Shakir.
- McKenzie ran a route on only 26 of the Bills’ 44 pass plays.
- They caught two of his five targets for 9 yards.
- Shakir’s playing time was also limited, but he did play more snaps as the game progressed.
- If anything, it’s possible Shakir will take more of McKenzie’s playing time as the season progresses.
The Chiefs Weekly running back battle: Kansas City shifted further towards a three-man backfield, making it harder than ever to trust them in Fantasy football.
- Isiah Pacheco had primarily played in blowouts or when another back was hurt in previous weeks, but he handled a significant workload today.
- He took his first snaps in two-minute drills all season. Jerick McKinnon had played 100% of those snaps in recent weeks.
- McKinnon took the goal-line snaps, which is something he’s at times split with Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
- Edwards-Helaire is still handling enough carries that he is probably a starter while several other backs are on bye weeks.
- This usage split would destroy each back’s Fantasy value if they were on another team. The only reason that they are worth considering is that they are a part of the high-powered Kansas City offense.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.