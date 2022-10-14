NFL Week 6 DraftKings Sportsbook Pool Predictions

If you’re looking to combine sports betting and DFS, DraftKings Sportsbook Pools are for you. It combines your knowledge of sports betting with the upside of a DFS-style prize pool.

DraftKings is offering up a new free-to-enter pool for the 2022 NFL season. It runs for the first 17 weeks of the season, and users are allowed to pick their five favorite spreads each week. You’re also allowed one self-appointed bye week, meaning each player will pick 80 games by the end of Week 17. The players who do the best will have a chance to take home part of a $100,000 Prize pool, plus millions in bonus prizes.

Let’s take a look at my five favorite picks for NFL Week 6.

The Pick: Steelers +7.5

Things couldn’t have gone much Worse for the Steelers in Kenny Pickett’s pro debut. They were thumped by the Bills 38-3, and they surrendered an absurd 552 yards on defense. That’s the kind of number you expect to see when Alabama faces Nowheresville State, not in the NFL.

However, there’s certainly no shame in losing to the Bills. They’re the clear top team in football, and they might be the best team we’ve seen in quite some time. Additionally, that game was played in Buffalo. This week’s game will take place in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have historically been an elite home team under Coach Mike Tomlin. Since he took over as head coach in 2007-08, the Steelers have gone 63-56-4 against the spread. Their record improves to an astounding 14-3-3 as a home dog, which is the best mark over that time range by a wide margin.

The Bucs will represent another stiff test, but they’re not nearly in the same class as Buffalo. Tampa struggled to put away the Falcons last week at home, and they haven’t covered the spread since Week 2.

The Pick: Packers -7.5

I’ve been fading the Packers with great success recently, but I believe the hate has gone too far. The Packers are clearly not the same team that they were in years past, particularly on the Offensive side of the ball. However, they have shown signs of improvement recently. Aaron Rodgers has thrown two touchdown passes in four straight weeks, and Romeo Doubs has given the team a legitimate threat opposite Allen Lazard.

They should be able to do some serious damage vs. the Jets, who remain one of the worst defensive teams in the league. They did manage to limit the Dolphins to just 17 points last week, but that was mainly against the team’s third-string quarterback.

The Jets’ 23-point win last week was also extremely deceptive. They managed to pull away late, but they held just a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. They ultimately outgained the Dolphins by just 27 yards, but that game was way more competitive than the final score indicates.

Despite that fact, people are really hyped about this Jets’ offense. They have more potential than in years past, but they’re still a young team that ranks merely 21st in Football Outsiders Offensive DVOA. Overall, this seems like the perfect time to sell high on the Jets and buy low on the Packers.

The Pick: Colts -2.5

The Colts have gotten off to a horrid start this season, particularly on offense. They managed to win last week vs. the Broncos despite failing to score a touchdown, but they rank dead last in points per game for the year.

That said, they do have a few things working in their favor. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both questionable, but both players are tentatively expected to return to the lineup. Hines exited early after sustaining a concussion vs. the Broncos, while Taylor was held out entirely. Taylor and Hines are two of the best weapons on the Colts’ roster, so getting them back would be a huge boost.

Additionally, Alec Pierce has started to emerge as a trusted target for Matt Ryan. He led the Colts’ pass-catchers in targets last week, and he should serve as an excellent complement to Michael Pittman moving forward.

If the Colts can get to the point where their offense is even league average, they’re going to win football games. Their defense has been solid, despite missing Shaq Leonard for most of the year.

Ultimately, this spread doesn’t make a ton of sense. The Colts were favored by three points when these teams met in Jacksonville, but now they’re favored in Indy by just 2.5? The Jaguars were able to win that game pretty easily, but you still don’t typically get that much spread value in such a short period of time. I’m willing to roll the dice on Indy.

The Pick: Chiefs +2.5

This is easily the game of the week, and if it’s anything like last year’s playoff matchup, it will be highly entertaining. The Chiefs managed to score a game-tying field goal despite getting the ball with just 17 seconds left on the clock before securing a win in overtime.

The Chiefs are currently listed as small home underdogs against the Bills, which is unheard of in the Patrick Mahomes era. That’s not an exaggeration: Mahomes has literally never taken the field as a home underdog in his entire career.

While the Bills are clearly the better team at this point, I think this spread is a bit flattering. It says that the Bills are approximately 4.5 points better than the Chiefs on a neutral field, which feels like a lot. I’ll take my chances with Mahomes, Andy Ried and the points.

The Pick: Eagles -4.5

We’re getting a nice bit of spread value with this line. The Eagles have moved to 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, but we can still grab them at -4.5 in this pool. That’s probably due to the Dak Prescott news. It was unclear if he would be able to suit up when this line was originally posted, but Cooper Rush will make his fifth consecutive start.

Rush has been able to keep the ship afloat for the Cowboys, posting a record of 4-0 as the team’s starter. However, he’s far from the reason they’re winning. The team ranks 27th in yards per game and 24th in points per game, so they’ve gotten the job done thanks to their elite pass rush.

Take last week’s game vs. the Rams. The Cowboys secured an impressive 12-point road win, but their lone touchdowns were a fumble return by DeMarcus Lawrence and a long run from Tony Pollard. The Cowboys managed just 239 yards of total offense, and they had just 76 net passing yards.

That formula will work against some teams, but it’s not going to play against the Eagles. The Eagles are an elite team, and the Cowboys’ offense is going to have to put some points on the board to keep up. With Rush under center, I don’t think they can do it.

Year-to-Date Results: 22-3 (4-1 last week)

Play at DraftKings Sportsbook Pools!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.