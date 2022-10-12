NFL Week 5 Offensive Line Rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

• Browns move up to No. 2: The team climbed one spot after approxo Cleveland lineman allowed more than two pressures against the Chargers this past week.

• Jets, Bengals biggest risers: Cincinnati held its own and moved out of last place, and Duane Brown’s return boosted New York’s line this past week.

• Steelers biggest fallers: After coming in as the biggest risers last week, Pittsburgh falls back down after a subpar showing against a top-tier Bills pass rush.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even Disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units give an Incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s Offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious Matchup advantage one way or the other.

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 5)

Projected Week 6 Starters:

LT Jack Driscoll

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

Jack Driscoll struggled in his first start in place of the injured Jordan Mailata, surrendering six pressures against Arizona.

Driscoll is by far the weakest link on the line until Mailata returns, but the Eagles’ offense showed it could function well regardless.

Upcoming Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is as good as any pass-rusher in the league, currently ranking second in total pressures. Philadelphia needs to have a protection plan for Driscoll.

2. Cleveland Browns (Up 1)

Projected Week 6 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Cleveland’s line was excellent against the Chargers this past week, allowing little in the way of pressure and dominating in the run game for the second outing in a row.

No lineman allowed more than two pressures in the game, and Joel Bitonio finished with a 91.9 run-blocking grade.

Upcoming Opponent: New England Patriots

The Patriots have a better pass-rush grade than run-defense grade this season, with Matthew Judon leading the team in pressures (22).

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Down 1)

Projected Week 6 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

Andrew Wylie was overmatched against Maxx Crosby on Monday Night Football, allowing four pressures and two sacks.

Orlando Brown Jr. allowed two pressures and has just one above-average PFF pass-blocking game grade this season.

Upcoming Opponent: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo boasts the best pass rush in the league. They rank fourth in pressure rate (40.2%) with by far the lowest blitz rate in the league (12.4%).

4. New England Patriots (No Change)

Projected Week 6 Starters:

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots’ line was dominant against a Lions defensive front that has been disappointing so far this season. No lineman was responsible for any pressure allowed.

The group fares less well in run blocking but was still above average as a unit and Spectacular on individual plays.

Upcoming Opponent: Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett represents one of the best edge rushers in football. He has 20 pressures this season and has missed a game. Jadeveon Clowney is playing very well when he is on the other side this season.