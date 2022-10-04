NFL Week 5 game in London to make history for an interesting reason

Of the many Splendid things our country has exported to the UK, our NFL games rank at the bottom of the list. Since the NFL began playing International Series games in London in 2007, the product we’ve sent England has not been great. Usually, the Brits are getting a crap game between a 3-win Jags team or 5-win Dolphins squad, or some variation like that.

But on October 9 in Week 5, London will finally be getting something they’ve never had before: an NFL game between two teams with winning records.

The #Giants (3-1) vs. #Packers (3-1) game next week will be the first game in London in which both teams have a winning record. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Yes, the 3-1 Giants and 3-1 Packers will face off in the first ever London meeting between two NFL teams with winning records.

The Giants are 2-0 in franchise history in their London games, while this (amazingly) will be the first time ever the Packers play in London.

The Giants have benefited from a soft schedule this season, which has contributed to their winning record. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also day-to-day with an ankle injury.

As long as the fans get another close game like the Vikings and Saints provided in Week 4, they should be happy.