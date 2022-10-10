NFL Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Ken Walker is starting in Seattle: Rashaad Penny suffered a significant injury, leaving the second-round rookie as the Seahawks’ new starter.

• Rondale Moore is finally the Cardinals’ slot receiver: Moore reached seven-plus receptions and 60-plus yards for just the second time in his career, and he could have many more before the season is over.

• Hayden Hurst is healthy again: Hurst reached new heights in playing time with the Bengals, which included scoring a touchdown.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (Rostered in 47.7% of Leagues on ESPN)

Wentz finished 25-of-38 for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz has consistently been a top-eight Fantasy quarterback when he hasn't faced an excellent pass rush and has consistently been unstartable when facing a good pass rush. This makes him a great complementary quarterback, where he can be in Fantasy starting lineups depending on the matchup.



Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (32.2%)

Smith has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL the past three weeks.

His 9.2 yards per attempt are the most for quarterbacks at that time — a full yard higher than any signal-caller who also played all three weeks. He's tied for the lead in passing touchdowns with seven, while also throwing for 912 yards, which ranks third. If he plays this well for the rest of the season, he will be a top-five quarterback. But it's hard to rely on that on a small sample size for a player who just turned 32.


