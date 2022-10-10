NFL Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Ken Walker is starting in Seattle: Rashaad Penny suffered a significant injury, leaving the second-round rookie as the Seahawks’ new starter.

Rondale Moore is finally the Cardinals’ slot receiver: Moore reached seven-plus receptions and 60-plus yards for just the second time in his career, and he could have many more before the season is over.

Hayden Hurst is healthy again: Hurst reached new heights in playing time with the Bengals, which included scoring a touchdown.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (Rostered in 47.7% of Leagues on ESPN)

Wentz finished 25-of-38 for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

    • They drank Josh Allen and Justin Herbert as the only quarterbacks with 1,375-plus passing yards and 10-plus passing touchdowns this season.
    • He’s scrambled 11 times, which ranks among the top 10.
    • Wentz has consistently been a top-eight Fantasy quarterback when he hasn’t faced an excellent pass rush and has consistently been unstartable when facing a good pass rush.
    • This makes him a great complementary quarterback, where he can be in Fantasy starting lineups depending on the matchup.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (32.2%)

Smith has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL the past three weeks.

    • His 9.2 yards per attempt are the most for quarterbacks at that time — a full yard higher than any signal-caller who also played all three weeks.
    • He’s tied for the lead in passing touchdowns with seven, while also throwing for 912 yards, which ranks third.
    • the seahawks the schedule will get more difficultwhich will lead to lower efficiency but also higher volume.
    • If he plays this well for the rest of the season, he will be a top-five quarterback. But it’s hard to rely on that on a small sample size for a player who just turned 32.

