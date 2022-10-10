NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Leonard Fournette: 14 carries, 56 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 receptions, 83 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Olamide Zaccheaus: 2 receptions, 39 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

The Falcons’ crowded backfield: The Falcons lost Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve and used a trio of young backs to replace him.

Tyler Allgeier was the main back, seeing significant snaps on early downs, as well as in short-yardage and third-down situations. He was substituted out significantly for Caleb Huntley who was primarily used on early downs. Avery Williams was mostly restricted to the two-minute drill. He has played the majority of two-minute drill snaps in every game this season in which Atlanta has had such snaps. Williams is the only two-minute drill specialist running back in the league. This backfield could get a lot more complicated as early as next week with Damien Williams eligible to return from injured reserve. Williams and Allgeier are the only two to consider off the waiver wire, and they would be valuable only if one can take a clear majority of snaps over the other.



The Falcons’ Odd passing game: The Falcons continue to limit their top receiving options in the pass game.

Drake London ran a route on only 22 of the Falcons’ 34 pass plays, and he saw a career low in percentage of Offensive snaps. They ranked 21st among wide receivers in targets (31) over the first four weeks and added seven more against the Buccaneers. They sported an 83.0 PFF receiving grade coming into the game. London is the only rookie wide receiver with 30 or more targets and a receiving grade above 80.0 through the first four weeks of the season in the 17 years PFF has data for. The Falcons also used Kyle Pitts questionably over the first four weeks. They missed this game with an injury. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser split the receiving snaps over the first half of the game, but hybrid quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks was the primary receiving tight end in the second half. All three should be avoided, even if Pitts misses more time.



Sell ​​high on Leonard Fournette: The Buccaneers running back scored two touchdowns but continued to lose playing time to Rachaad White.

White started to see more playing time last week and started rotating in sooner this week. They split time with Fournette on the second Offensive drive. The two were near even in Offensive snaps over the first three quarters, but Tampa Bay primarily used Fournette in the fourth quarter while Atlanta began a comeback attempt. The Buccaneers have had one of the most difficult schedules to date, but it is the easiest over the rest of the season. That will give Tampa Bay plenty of chances to get White more involved.



