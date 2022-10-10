NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Recap: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Saquon Barkley leads the Giants: New York dealt with several injuries from before the game as well as during it, but that didn’t stop Barkley from putting up good numbers.

• Randall Cobb outshines the young receivers: Cobb played on a rotational basis but still led the team in targets, receptions and yards.

• Darius Slayton paces the Giants receivers: Slayton was buried on the depth chart to start the season but led the team in receptions (6) and yards (79).

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Add Romeo Doubs: Doubs remained a starter for the Packers, and there are still clear signs he could be a star in later weeks.

They caught three passes for 29 yards. He could have been on the end of another deep pass had it not been for illegal contact by the defender, and he had two other incomplete targets. Doubs didn’t receive quite as much playing time as last week, but the Packers typically ran the ball when he wasn’t on the field. He remains the team leader in routes, targets and receptions among the wide receivers this season. Christian Watson suffered a hamstring injury late in the third quarter and didn’t return. This allowed both Doubs and Cobb to see an increase in playing time. Doubts would become an even Safer play if Watson missed significant time, but he is still someone worth adding even if Watson is fine.



Drop Robert Tonyan: The Packers haven’t changed how they use Tonya all season, and he isn’t seeing enough playing time for Managers to trust him in Fantasy leagues.

He is the most likely Packers tight end to be on the field in one-tight end sets, but the least likely of the four in two-tight end sets. Green Bay trusts all of its tight ends as receivers in some capacity. All four had at least one catch against the Giants. Marcedes Lewis is the one who saw a goal-line target, catching the Packers’ second touchdown while Tonya wasn’t on the field. He caught a touchdown in Week 4, but he’s yet to gain over 40 receiving yards in his five games this season.



Monitor the Giants’ health at wide receiver: The Giants didn’t have any of their top four wide receivers from this summer, leaving them very thin at the position.

Sterling Shepard is out for the year, while Kadarius Toney , Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson were all ruled out earlier in the week. Marcus Johnson went from the practice squad to the top of the Giants’ depth chart. He played only one Offensive snap in the four previous games. David Sills V had led the Giants’ wide receivers in Offensive snaps over the first four weeks but seems to have fallen out of favor in the offense. They split time with Darius Slayton for the other outside receiver spot. The fact that Sills fell below Johnson makes it even more likely that Golladay and Toney can return to being full-time starters once they are healthy. Richie James remained the team’s slot receiver but will likely lose his job to Robinson once he’s healthy. All of the players who were active should be left on the waiver wire, but one of Toney, Golladay or Robinson will likely be the team’s leading receiver for the rest of the season, and they all should be on rosters.



Monitor the health of Chris Myarick: The Giants tight end/fullback hybrid suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter but was able to return late in the game.

The Giants have typically used Myarick and Daniel Bellinger in two-tight end sets, Bellinger in one-tight end sets on early Downs and Tanner Hudson in one-tight end sets on third downs. This was true today prior to the Myarick injury. This led Hudson to see slightly more playing time in two-tight end sets, but the game script already shifted to the Giants using 11 personnel at that time. If the Myarick injury is more serious than expected, then Rookie Austin Allen would probably be called up from the practice squad, with no increase in playing time for either Bellinger or Hudson. Bellinger may seem like a waiver wire target after scoring for the Giants, but it is very difficult for someone to be a Fantasy starter at tight end when they aren’t playing on third downs. He would be a waiver wire target if he ever takes over those third-down snaps.



