NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Gabriel Davis: 3 receptions, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns

• Stefon Diggs: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Click to jump to a recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Add Jaylen Warren: The undrafted rookie played more Offensive snaps than Najee Harris and gained more rushing yards.

Warren played 22 snaps in the fourth quarter to three by Harris due to the game being out of reach, but Harris was the only Steelers starter taken out during the fourth quarter. Warren has outplayed Harris as a rusher this season. Warren has twice as many avoided tackles per carry, a higher first-down rate and a higher yards after contact per carry figure. He has four explosive runs this season compared to five for Harris despite having a quarter of the carries. There is a chance Warren can continue to take time from Harris based on how the two have played so far this season.



Monitor the Pat Freiermuth injury: Freiermuth left in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

He’s been running a fewer-than-ideal number of routes this season, and that continued in the first half. They ran a route on only 12 of the 20 passes in the first half. Zach Gentry took over as the primary tight end over the rest of the game, but Connor Heyward also saw significant playing time in the fourth quarter. Neither Gentry nor Heyward should be waiver wire targets even if Freiermuth misses a game, as the two will likely split the pass routes.



Devin Singletary‘s reduced role: Singletary dominated Offensive snaps for Buffalo the past two weeks, but Buffalo used more of a committee this week.

Singletary has played 76.4% of Offensive snaps when games are tied or Buffalo is losing this season, compared to 51.4% of snaps when the team has a lead. Buffalo played two highly competitive games the past two weeks but dominated this week as well as the first two weeks of the season. The Bills have a relatively easy schedule for the rest of the season, so there could be several more games like this. This will give Buffalo a chance to get James Cook more involved, and there is a chance Cook could be used more in important situations going forward if the Bills start to trust him. Cook gained 31 yards on four carries and scored a touchdown.



Don’t add Khalil Shakir: Shakir caught three passes for 75 yards and a score but will likely see a reduced role as early as next week.

He saw the playing time he did only because Isaiah McKenzie , Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow all missed this game. McKenzie was the closest to playing, with two limited practices to end the week. There is a chance McKenzie will be back next week. Shakir will likely be active the next few weeks and have some role on offense, but it will be as a backup rather than a significant contributor. The Bills were also without Dawson Knox which left them playing more snaps out of 11 personnel. Quintin Morris was the primary receiving tight end, but Buffalo split its tight end snaps more than usual.



Table Notes