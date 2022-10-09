NFL Week 5 early inactives: Jadeveon Clowney is back for Browns

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 pm ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but his absence from the lineup will come to an end on Sunday. Clowney is not on the inactive list for Cleveland’s home game against the Chargers.

With Clowney back, the Browns will have their top two defensive ends on the field. Myles Garrett missed last Sunday with shoulder and biceps injuries, but he was taken off the injury report on Friday and is good to go.

On the Chargers side, kicker Dustin Hopkins has been ruled out with a quad injury. Taylor Bertolet will take his place in the lineup.

Chargers at Browns

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, K Dustin Hopkins, S JT Woods, DL Otito Ogbonnia, QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton, T Joe Haeg, G Drew Forbes, T Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall

Steelers at Bills

Steelers: WR Gunner Olszewski, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, S Terrell Edmunds, QB Mason Rudolph, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Isaiah McKenzie, S Jordan Poyer, TE Dawson Knox, WR Jake Kumerow, CB Christian Benford, OL Justin Murray

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Jared Bernhardt, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, EDGE DeAngelo Malone

Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, WR Julio Jones, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Cameron Brate, S Logan Ryan, DL Akiem Hicks

Titans at Commanders

Titans: G Nate Davis, S Amani Hooker, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Ola Adeniyi, LB Bud Dupree, LB Joe Jones, DB Ugo Amadi

Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, TE Logan Thomas, T Sam Cosmi, LB David Mayo, DB Percy Butler, QB Sam Howell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields

Lions at Patriots

Lions: CB Amani Oruwariye, WR DJ Chark, RB D’Andre Swift, DL Charles Harris, DL John Cominsky, S Juju Hughes, T Matt Nelson

Patriots: QB Mac Jones, RB Pierre Strong, CB Shaun Wade, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, TE Jonnu Smith, DE DaMarcus Mitchell, DT Lawrence Guy

Bears at Vikings

Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson, DB Dane Cruikshank, TE Jake Tonges, DL Kingsley Jonathan

Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr., LB Luiji Vilain, OL Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Chris Moore, DE Jonathan Greenard, LB Blake Cashman, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Seahawks at Saints

Seahawks: WR Marquise Goodwin, CB Sidney Jones, CB Justin Coleman, DB Teez Tabor, T Jake Curhan, WR Dareke Young

Saints: QB Jameis Winston, WR Jarvis Landry, S Marcus Maye, WR Michael Thomas, G Calvin Throckmorton, TE Nick Vannett, DE Payton Turner

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Xavien Howard, TE Hunter Long, WR Erik Ezukanma, LB Trey Flowers

Jets: QB Mike White, WR Denzel Mims, TE Lawrence Cager, LB Quincy Williams, S Tony Adams, CB Bryce Hall