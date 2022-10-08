NFL Week 5 betting lines

The NFL gives and the NFL takes away.

After a hot week 3, last week proved that the NFL is always difficult to predict. However, the wild card pick of the week paid off, so not all was lost. This week, there are some very interesting games on the slate, including some cross conference games of opponents not often matched up. There are also some very large point spreads on the board this week, making selections very difficult. No matter, the grind back is. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the week 5 best bets for week 5 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 5 best bets

Season tally: 6-6-0

Tennessee Titans(-2) at Washington Commanders



Carson Wentz Revenge game? Well, not even close. Wentz hasn’t thought much about since leaving the Colts last offseason, but the Titans will surely know how best to play against him. With the Indianapolis Colts last season, Wentz went winless in two Divisional games against the Titans. Now, the Commanders will have to rely on Wentz to try and repair the season after losing their last three. The Titans have played much better the last two weeks and now get a struggling Commanders team that has scored just 18 points in their past two. Robert Woods has emerged as a trusted receiver for the offense and the defense has done enough against better offenses than in Washington. Take the Titans this week.

Los Angeles Chargers(-2) at Cleveland Browns



The Chargers seemed to reinvigorate their offense last week. Even without Keenan Allen, the team put up 34 points with the help of Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett reemerging into relevance. The last time the Browns were on the field, they were struggling and lost to a bad Falcons team. Jacoby Brissett has played well but the Browns have limited weapons on offense that the Chargers can focus on stopping. The Browns will likely be enigmatic through the season, but they don’t have the offense to keep up with Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. Even on the road, take the Chargers in Week 5.

Miami Dolphins(+3.5) at New York Jets



The Jets are favored in an NFL game? Not against just any opponent either, but a Divisional Rival in the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins will be starting a backup quarterback, but it is not like everyone was sold on Tua Tagovailoa anyway. Teddy Bridgewater is a very experienced quarterback and can manage this team, especially on 10 days of preparation. Also, Divisional games are usually close, so this point spread is just too much. This game could have Sneaky potential for an explosion of offense, but the Dolphins have too much Talent for these many points. The Dolphins and the points are on this week’s list.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 3-1-0

The wild card pick is on a good streak that needs to continue in Week 5. In every game, sportsbooks will try and determine how many yards a player can accumulate either rushing, receiving, or passing. Sports bettors can pick the over or under on this total, very similar to picking the total points for games. In week 5, Damien Harris has a rushing total set at 59.5 yards against the Detroit Lions. The Lions Surrender the third most rushing yards per game in the entire NFL. With the New England Patriots likely relying on the ground game to calm Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, Harris should see plenty of opportunity. Take Damien Harris over 59.5 rushing yards in week 5 against the Lions.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chroniclesand make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel