NFL Week 4 Weather Updates: Rain, wind from the Remnants of Hurricane Ian might affect Fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc across the Southeast portion of the US, we’re all reminded that there are far more important things in life than football and our Fantasy teams. However, every week we lookahead to potential weather worries around the league, and this week, the Week 4 NFL weather forecast indicates Remnants of the Storm will affect at least a few games out East. As always, RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth will be here throughout the weekend to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your Fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Before we get into the Week 4 forecasts, here’s a reminder that if you have any questions about sports weather or how weather could impact play (and, potentially, your fantasy, DFS, and gambling decisions), don’t hesitate to reach out to RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) or check out the Hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders. To take your game to the next level, subscribe to RotoGrinders’ exclusive WeatherEdge tool and see how different weather conditions have impacted historical scoring.

WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/STs | Kicker

NFL Week 4 weather forecast and updates

Forecasts courtesy of Kevin Roth at RotoGrinders

Bears @ Giants. This game has a 35-percent chance of rain and winds in the 10-15-mph range. None of that is prohibitive, but as with every game this week, the forecast is subject to change. Moreover, if the rain is intense for even a short period, that figures to affect the already lackluster passing attacks of both teams. Don’t plan on starting any quarterbacks, pass-catchers, or kickers from this game, and give up a bump up to the D/STs.

WEEK 4 FANTASY PICKS: Sleepers | Bust | Start ’em, sit ’em

Jaguars @ Eagles. This game has a similar Outlook to the Bears-Giants, but there’s a higher likelihood of rain (65 percent) and slightly higher winds. Given the stature of both offenses, it’s tough to say who to start and who to sit. Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Christian Kirk feel like must-starts, but Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram are much riskier now.

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/STs | Kicker

WEEK 4 DFS: Best values ​​| Best stacks

Bills @ Ravens. This is probably the biggest weather worry of the week given the teams involved. There’s a 60-percent chance of rain and winds expected to be in the 10-15-mph range. Most of the top plays are still must-starts (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Gabriel Davis, Stefon Diggs), but there’s no need to reach for Rashod Bateman, Isaiah McKenzie, or any other pass-catchers if the forecast worsens . As good as the two Kickers are, be careful with them, too, especially if the Winds are more intense than originally expected.

WEEK 4 DFS LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings

Cardinals @ Panthers. There’s a 50-percent chance of rain here, but Winds aren’t expected to exceed 10 mph. That still makes guys like Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch a little riskier, but Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, and even DJ Moore should be fine unless conditions are expected to worsen.

Chiefs @ Buccaneers. If this game is played in Tampa, conditions aren’t expected to be that bad, but there’s a chance this game still gets moved to Minneapolis, in which it will be played inside a dome.

All of this is subject to change as we get closer to kickoff. You can follow meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) and check out the Hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders. For the best weather-related Fantasy advice, take a look at WeatherEdge.