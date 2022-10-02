NFL Week 4: Vikings top Saints, Commanders-Cowboys, more top plays

Week 4 of the NFL season is Rolling Sunday, and we have you covered with every must-see moment.

First up, Minnesota and New Orleans kicked off the 2022 NFL International Series with an important NFC Matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In the early window on FOX, Dallas is playing host to NFC East Rival Washington, Tennessee is on the road to take on Indianapolis and Seattle and Detroit are battling to get to .500.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s Week 4 action.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Galloping in!

Dallas saw Washington’s score, and raised it a well-designed 15-play, 75-yard touchdown. Michael Gallup’s first game of the campaign was a good one, and he hauled in an unforgettable TD grab to put a bow on it.

Picturesque pitching

Washington’s pitch-and-catch for its first TD was pretty. Wentz dropped in an impressive floater to Jahan Dotson to complete the Commanders’ seven-play, 65-yard drive.

Rumble, young man, Rumble

The ‘Boys fed Ezekiel Elliott early in this one, and his 31-yard dart following a short-yardage reception helped Dallas collect its first points on a field goal.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

How?!

This guy Lamar Jackson. Sheesh, just look.

Say hey, JK

What a first outing for Dobbins. He doubled up his TD total with another in the first quarter.

Easy pickings, easy scores

The Ravens capitalized on an early takeaway, courtesy of a welcome-back TD from JK Dobbins.

Nothing better than a ball that falls right into your lap, and that’s what happened to Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey, who picked off Josh Allen on the first possession.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Laying it on the line

Jalen Hurts has been praised for his leadership, and after watching him put his body on the line on fourth-and-goal, you can see why his guys are eager to get behind him.

Don’t relax

Jacksonville’s offense had something to say early on. Trevor Lawrence put together a well-crafted eight-play, 80-yard drive to spark a 14-0 advantage for his squad. And it was Lawrence who put up the TD.

To the crib!

Andre Cisco’s Weaving through traffic en route to the end zone was an absolute beauty after he stole an interception off a deflection. The big defensive swing put Jacksonville up 7-0 early.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Hey rookie!

Dameon Pierce is pretty fast, huh? How about a 75-yarder for the second TD of your career?

Stay low

Austin Ekeler exploded for another score early in the second to propel LA ahead, 21-0.

Ekeler’s running style is efficient and clean. He doesn’t waste many movements, and that was on full display on his 10-yard scoring rush. It capped a nine-play 64-yard drive that lasted 4:22.

Sling it

Chargers fans know that Justin Herbert is Catalyst numero uno for their offense, and he was electric on their first drive, finding Gerald Everett on an 18-yard Missile to put them ahead 7-0.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

First time for everything

Nothing like your first career receiving TD. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo hauled in his first Midway through the second,

Fitted crown

Derrick Henry can run people over. But don’t sleep on his speed. Henry hit a turbo boost on the outside to push Tennessee ahead 14-0.

Defense to offense

The Titans went 32 yards in five plays after forcing a fumble, making good on a turnover with a short-yardage dime from Ryan Tannehill.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Strong man

When DK Metcalf gets open, you’ve got to get him the ball. Metcalf went 54 yards on the deep route, before Smith found Noah Fant for his third TD of the day.

Gene!

It looks like Smith is just going to let his play do the talking. Don’t forget defenses: They can run, too.

Roaring with pride

Detroit was not shaken by Seattle’s early score, and Jared Goff punched right back with a passing TD of his own, finding a wide open TJ Hockenson for six.

Right where it needed to be

Smith’s been brash and bold this season, and he’s got a message to the football world: I can throw an accurate football! This throw was certainly evidence to support that claim.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Danny legs

Daniel Jones went two-for-two with another score on the ground, putting NY up 14-6.

New York scored its first first-half TD of the season in Week 4. Jones took matters into his own hands in Enemy territory, using his legs to slide past the pylon.

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Freeze frame!

Jacoby Brissett had Atlanta’s defense doing the mannequin challenge as he made a Nifty pump fake before Waltzing into the end zone for six.

TD machine

Just give Cordarrelle Patterson the ball. They’ll make magic happen. Patterson flashed his wheels on a short spurt for Atlanta’s first TD.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Welcome back, Zach

What was the over/under on Zach Wilson’s catching a TD in his first appearance of 2022? The odds couldn’t have been high, but hey, that’s football.

Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25

Double-doinked!

The Saints bought themselves a shot after Andy Dalton connected with Chris Olave for a 32-yard hook-up. Wil Lutz could’ve tied the Matchup on his final attempt from 61 yards out, but his try bounced off the upright, then the crossbar as the clock hit 00:00.

Special teams’ specialty

The game’s finale was decided on special teams. New Orleans’ Will Lutz hit a Booming 60-yarder around the two-minute mark to knot things at 25, but Minnesota’s Greg Joseph got the last laugh. He found pay dirt on a pretty 47-yard Strike to give his team a 28-25 edge.

Jettas sweep!

After a 39-yard pass interference call on the Vikings’ next drive, Justin Jefferson pushed his team ahead on a clever sweep to the left side of the field. Minnesota would miss its extra point attempt, keeping New Orleans within three.

Big boy football

First, Justin Jefferson made two Defenders clash. Then, he lowered his shoulder on the defender to put the Vikings on the cusp of another score.

However, Minnesota was once again unable to get into the end zone, settling for another field goal to go up 16-7.

Defense to offense

The Saints took that INT from Tyrann Mathieu and turned it into points, when Dalton found Chris Olave for six to tie the game at seven.

Put some honey in it

The Honey Badger will remember his first interception of the 2022 season, considering he waited until he went abroad to make it happen.

Tea time

Kirk Cousins ​​found Alex Mattison for the first score of the day — and Mattison, clearly, is fully engulfed in English culture.

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Arizona Cardinals ARI +1.0

-105

o43.5

Carolina Panthers CAR -1.0

-118

u43.5



New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England Patriots THEY +9.5

+300

o40.5

Green Bay Packers GB -9.5

-500

u40.5



Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Denver Broncos DEN +3.0

+120

o45

Las Vegas Raiders LV -3.0

-154

u45



Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs KC +2.5

+105

o46.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB -2.5

-133

u46.5

