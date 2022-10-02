NFL Week 4 viewers guide
The NFL’s Week 4 Sunday Slate of games starts a few hours earlier than normal with the league’s international series kicking off with Vikings-Saints from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 am ET on NFL Network. In the traditional 1 pm ET window markets without a regional game will see Josh Allen’s Bills visit Lamar Jackson’s Ravens on CBS and an NFC East Tilt between the visiting Commanders and Cowboys on FOX.
In the late window, FOX is only carrying Cardinals at Panthers to those local markets plus Houston, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Baltimore. CBS will air Broncos-Raiders to all markets west of the continental divide except for Arizona, while the rest of the country will get the Patriots visiting the Packers.
Sunday’s London game
Vikings at Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN | Live stats
Sunday’s early window
Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Sunday’s late window
Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday Night Football
Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC