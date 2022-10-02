NFL Week 4 viewers guide

The NFL’s Week 4 Sunday Slate of games starts a few hours earlier than normal with the league’s international series kicking off with Vikings-Saints from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 am ET on NFL Network. In the traditional 1 pm ET window markets without a regional game will see Josh Allen’s Bills visit Lamar Jackson’s Ravens on CBS and an NFC East Tilt between the visiting Commanders and Cowboys on FOX.

In the late window, FOX is only carrying Cardinals at Panthers to those local markets plus Houston, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Baltimore. CBS will air Broncos-Raiders to all markets west of the continental divide except for Arizona, while the rest of the country will get the Patriots visiting the Packers.

Sunday’s London game

Vikings at Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN | Live stats

Sunday’s early window

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday’s late window

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC