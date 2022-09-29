NFL Week 4 schedule: Full list of games, start times, TV channel, more

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature plenty of intriguing matchups, and we will get to enjoy the first Sunday morning game of 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints competing in London.

The Week 4 slate will begin on Thursday night with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Miami Dolphins. The stars will be out for Sunday Night Football when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Slate will conclude on Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West matchup.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, September 29th, 8:15 pm ET

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 2nd, 9:30 am ET

Vikings vs. Saints — London

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Sunday, October 2nd, 1:00 pm ET

Browns vs. Falcons

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Seahawks vs. Lions

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Chargers vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Titans vs. Colts

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bears vs. Giants

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Eagles

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Steelers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bills vs. Ravens

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 2nd, 4:05 pm ET

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 2nd, 4:25 pm ET

Patriots vs. Packers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Broncos vs. Raiders

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 2nd, 8:20 pm ET

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 3rd, 8:15 pm ET

Rams vs. 49ers

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+