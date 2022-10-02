NFL Week 4 Player Prop Bet Picks & Predictions: Patriots vs. Packers (2022)

At our sports betting website, BettingPros, we compiled several projection sources to come up with Consensus projections. We then compared these projections to the prop bet odds from the sportsbooks to give you the best prop bet picks. View the best player prop bets for this week’s Slate with our NFL Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Let’s check out the best bets for Patriots vs. Packers.

Go premium to view top prop bets based on Cover Probability, Expected Value & Star Rating >>

NFL Sunday Night Football Player Prop Bet Picks & Predictions: Patriots vs. Packers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is Betting Against the Spread?

Betting “against the spread” refers to the act of choosing the winning team based on a numeric Handicap placed on the team that oddsmakers believe is superior, rather than picking the Outright winner. For example, if the Rams face the Bengals, and oddsmakers set the spread at Rams -3.5, you would need Los Angeles to win by 4 or more points in order to cash your Rams bet.

What is an Over/Under Bet?

Over/Under is a wager based on how many points you think will be scored in a specific game. Oddsmakers set the total, and bettors decide whether the final score will be higher or lower than that number. If an Over/Under is set at 44.5 points and you bet Over, you will need the combined score of both teams to be 45 points or higher to win your bet.

What is a Moneyline Bet?

A Moneyline bet involves choosing which team you believe will win a specific matchup. The Moneyline favorite carries a minus designation, like -130. This means that you need to wager $130 to earn a $100 profit. Conversely, the underdog carries a plus designation, like +110. This means that you win $110 in profit on a $100 bet.

Prop Bet Analyzer: View advanced analysis and bet ratings for every prop bet >>



Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Breaker | Castbox | Pocket Casts