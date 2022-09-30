NFL Week 4 injuries: Patriots’ Mac Jones out vs. Packers, Zach Wilson back for Jets vs. Steelers

Injuries are at the forefront of the NFL conversation with Week 4 underway, Mostly in light of Tua Tagovailoa’s brief hospitalization Thursday night after head and neck trauma forced him out of the Dolphins’ loss. Miami isn’t the only team with uncertainty under center going into the weekend, either. Some Clubs are much healthier than others, and quite a few big names remain questionable to suit up on Sunday. Here, we’ve compiled all the final injury reports for Week 4 action.

The Saints will be shorthanded in at least some capacity, with the biggest absence likely coming under center, where Winston is recovering slower than expected from lingering issues. Former Bengals Veteran Andy Dalton, last seen with the Cowboys and Bears, is on track to get his first start of 2022. Rookie Chris Olave and reserve Tre’Quan Smith could see even more targets with Thomas out and Landry banged up, while Kamara is expected to suit up but could be on a pitch count alongside Mark Ingram.

The Vikings are far healthier, with star running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) disappearing from the report after making a full return to practice. Starting Defenders Eric Kendricks (toe) and Harrison Smith (concussion) are also good to go.

Jones was a surprise absence from practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report, but he was limited Friday. Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson revealed that he wants to make sure Jones is 100%, which is why the questionable designation was given. Griffin missed last week’s game with a hip injury and was limited in practice all week.

Former 49ers third-rounder Trey Sermon is set to debut as a No. 2/3 RB for the Eagles with Scott absent, behind Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell. With Maddox out after not participating in practice all week, expect Zech McPhearson to fill in as the slot cornerback.

Garrett, the Browns’ top edge rusher, is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash this week. While he’s listed as a game-time decision, he said if it were up to him, he’d be on the field. If Patterson can’t go for the Falcons, Arthur Smith’s Squad is likely to turn to backups Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams on the ground.

Jared Goff will be without some of his best weapons at home, with Jamaal Williams slated to handle RB1 duties and DJ Chark set for an uptick in action alongside Josh Reynolds with St. Brown sidelined. Tight end TJ Hockenson might also be in for additional looks in the passing game.

Bears at Giants (-3)

Bears: RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee), CB Jaylon Johnson (quad), DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) OUT; TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles), OLB Matthew Adams (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (illness), LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle), K Cairo Santos (personal) QUESTIONABLE

RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee), CB Jaylon Johnson (quad), DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) OUT; TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles), OLB Matthew Adams (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (illness), LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle), K Cairo Santos (personal) QUESTIONABLE Giants: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DE Leonard Williams (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Cordale Flott (calf) OUT

New York’s receiving corps will once again be without Toney, the 2021 first-rounder, who also sat out Week 3. Williams’ absence up front could also put more pressure on the Giants’ edge rushers, who failed to make much of an impact against the Cowboys last week. But the Bears will also be without a few of their top players; Khalil Herbert is set to start at running back with Montgomery sidelined, and Johnson’s absence leaves Chicago without its No. 1 cover man.

Up against Derrick Henry and Co., the Colts defense could be without a couple of key starters if Buckner doesn’t suit up; the star interior defender did not practice leading up to the game. Leonard, meanwhile, could make his 2022 debut at linebacker after missing the first three games while recovering from back surgery, although Coach Frank Reich has made it clear he won’t be at 100 percent either way.

The biggest news here is the omission of Zach Wilson from the Jets’ report, as the QB is fully cleared from the knee surgery that kept him sidelined for the first three games. He’ll make his 2022 debut, replacing backup Joe Flacco.

After missing Week 3, Davis told Reporters he will return to the field despite the questionable tag, serving as Josh Allen’s WR2 opposite Stefon Diggs. That doesn’t mean Buffalo will be unscathed going in, with Morse and Oliver both iffy in the trenches. Less than two weeks from his scary head injury against the Titans, Jackson also said he’s planning to play in the Bills secondary despite Entering as a game-time decision.

The Cardinals, still without DeAndre Hopkins due to suspension, could be calling upon the bottom of their receiver depth chart in this one. With Green out and both Brown and Moore banged up, reserve Greg Dortch could see another high volume of targets from Kyler Murray, along with tight end Zach Ertz. Running back James Conner (knee) is good to go as well.

Baker Mayfield will have a banged-up supporting cast, at best, with McCaffrey “hopeful” to play despite practicing in limited fashion just once this week. Shenault, who emerged in Week 3, is a game-time decision.

Despite Mac Jones’ presence at practice Friday, the second-year QB has been ruled out and veteran backup Brian Hoyer will start. Jones’ high-ankle sprain has been classified as “severe” in multiple reports, and the second-year starter did not show much mobility during his limited return to the field. As for the questionable players, Bill Belichick listed them all as limited in practice all week.

David Bakhtiari (knee) and AJ Dillon (knee) Booth were not given an injury designation. They’ll play for the Packers Sunday. Ditto for Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Allen Lazard (ankle).

