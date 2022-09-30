NFL Week 4 injuries: Andy Dalton set to start for Saints vs. Vikings, Zach Wilson back for Jets vs. Steelers

Injuries are at the forefront of the NFL conversation with Week 4 underway, Mostly in light of Tua Tagovailoa’s brief hospitalization Thursday night after head and neck trauma forced him out of the Dolphins’ loss. Miami isn’t the only team with uncertainty under center going into the weekend, either. Some Clubs are much healthier than others, and quite a few big names remain questionable to suit up on Sunday. Here, we’ve compiled all the final injury reports for Week 4 action.

The Saints will be shorthanded in at least some capacity, with the biggest absence likely coming under center, where Winston is recovering slower than expected from lingering issues. Former Bengals Veteran Andy Dalton, last seen with the Cowboys and Bears, is on track to get his first start of 2022. Rookie Chris Olave and reserve Tre’Quan Smith could see even more targets with Thomas out and Landry banged up, while Kamara is expected to suit up but could be on a pitch count alongside Mark Ingram.

The Vikings are far healthier, with star running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) disappearing from the report after making a full return to practice. Starting Defenders Eric Kendricks (toe) and Harrison Smith (concussion) are also good to go.

Jared Goff will be without some of his best weapons at home, with Jamaal Williams slated to handle RB1 duties and DJ Chark set for an uptick in action alongside Josh Reynolds with St. Brown sidelined. Tight end TJ Hockenson might also be in for additional looks in the passing game.

Bears at Giants (-3)

The biggest news here is the omission of Zach Wilson from the Jets’ report, as the QB is fully cleared from the knee surgery that kept him sidelined for the first three games. He’ll make his 2022 debut, replacing backup Joe Flacco.

Baker Mayfield will have a banged-up supporting cast, at best, with McCaffrey “hopeful” to play despite practicing in limited fashion just once this week. Shenault, who emerged in Week 3, is a game-time decision.

Patriots: QB Mac Jones (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

QB Mac Jones (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Packers: TBA

Despite Mac Jones’ presence at practice Friday, all indications are that veteran backup Brian Hoyer will start at QB; Jones’ high-ankle sprain has been classified as “severe” in multiple reports, and the second-year starter did not show much mobility during his limited return to the field.

