NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 23 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

A dominant drive late in the game put the Las Vegas Raiders out of sight of the Denver Broncos, giving them a 32-23 win at home in Week 4.

Offensive spotlight: This was the most comfortable and in control that Russell Wilson has looked as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, albeit in a losing effort. Wilson completed 17-of-25 attempts for 237 yards and two scores without an interception. His 9.5 yards per attempt was impressive, and he had the ball out of his hands within 2.4 seconds on average.

Defensive spotlight: Patrick Surtain II continued his strong start to the season, holding up extremely well against the Raiders receivers. He was targeted 11 times and produced three pass breakups, giving up a first down in coverage only three times.

Rookie spotlight: Third-round Offensive lineman Dylan Parham handled another start and 70 snaps on offense for the Raiders. With Andre James on the field, Parham was at right guard and had another solid game. He’s shown so far this season that he definitely belongs in the strongest five the Raiders can deploy on the Offensive line.

Offensive line spotlight: Every member of the Offensive line that saw significant snaps for the Raiders gave up at least a pressure, but across 34 pass attempts that’s not necessarily unexpected. Run blocking was far worse than pass protection, but the entire unit showed up when it mattered most late in the game for a dominant drive to ice the game.

Box Score

Passing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Rtg Russell Wilson 27.5 17 / 25 237 9.5 2 0 124.9 Las Vegas Raiders Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Rtg Derek Carr 11.5 21 of 34 188 5.5 0 0 76.6

Rushing

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Russell Wilson 27.5 4 29 7.2 1 13 Mike Boone 3.9 3 20 6.7 0 13 Javonte Williams 3.7 10 28 2.8 0 13 Melvin Gordon III -0.2 3 8 2.7 0 7 Las Vegas Raiders Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Josh Jacobs 37.5 28 144 5.1 2 43 Davante Adams 22.5 1 4 4.0 0 4 Derek Carr 11.5 7 40 5.7 0 20 Zamir White 2.4 2 24 12.0 0 22

Receiving

Denver Broncos Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Russell Wilson 27.5 1 1 1 1.0 0 Courtland Sutton 16.2 7 5 52 7.4 1 Jerry Jewdy 15.3 5 4 53 10.6 1 KJ Hamler 6.5 1 1 55 55.0 0 Kendall Hinton 5.9 3 2 39 13.0 0 Mike Boone 3.9 3 1 9 3.0 0 Javonte Williams 3.7 1 1 -1 -1.0 0 Eric Saubert 3.5 2 1 25 12.5 0 Montrell Washington 1.4 1 1 4 4.0 0 Melvin Gordon III -0.2 1 0 0 0.0 0 Las Vegas Raiders Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Josh Jacobs 37.5 6 5 31 5.2 0 Davante Adams 22.5 13 9 101 7.8 0 Mack Hollins 6.3 5 3 33 6.6 0 Darren Waller 5.4 5 3 24 4.8 0 Brandon Bolden 0.9 1 1 -1 -1.0 0

