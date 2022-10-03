NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Green Bay Packers breathed a collective sigh of relief as Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal split the uprights as overtime expired. It was surprising that it took overtime, given that New England Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was forced into action for the majority of the game, but a win is a win in a tight NFC North.

Offensive spotlight: The duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots offense on their backs Sunday. They combined to gain 152 yards on 32 carries, with 105 of those coming after contact. Even with little threat of the passing game, the backs continuously found success.

Defensive spotlight: If you’re making a list of elite edge rushers in the NFL, you better include Rashan Gary after today. He recorded two stops in run defense, but that pales in comparison to what he did as a pass rusher. He racked up three sacks — one knocking Brian Hoyer out of the game and another forcing a fumble he recovered — and two more pressures on only 21 pass-rushing snaps.

Rookie spotlight: New England’s Jack Jones may have had some lowlights, but he showed that he can be a game-changer at cornerback. He forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter against Romeo Doubs and then jumped an out-route from Allen Lazard for a pick-six right before the end of the first half. While he still allowed five catches from seven targets for 60 yards, Jones’ playmaking was still special.

Offensive line spotlight: Elgton Jenkins isn’t close to returning to the form we saw from him before his ACL teaser. They allowed three pressures (including a sack) on 37 pass-blocking snaps. After a 63.1 overall grade over his first two starts, Jenkins won’t be raising that after his performance against the Patriots.

Box Score

Passing

New England Patriots Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Rtg Bailey Zappe 7.0 10 of 15 99 6.6 1 0 107.4 Brian Hoyer 1.5 5 of 6 37 6.2 0 0 92.4 Green Bay Packers Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Rtg Aaron Rodgers 17.1 21 of 35 251 7.2 2 1 89.1

Rushing

New England Patriots Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Damien Harris 15.4 18 86 4.8 1 14 Rhamondre Stevenson 12.9 14 66 4.7 0 17 Kendrick Bourne 5.8 1 15 15 0 15 Green Bay Packers Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Aaron Jones 17.5 16 110 6.9 0 20 Aaron Rodgers 17.1 1 1 1.0 0 1 AJ Dillon 9.4 17 73 4.3 0 13 Christian Watson 9.3 1 15 15.0 1 15

Receiving

New England Patriots Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Damien Harris 15.4 1 1 -2 -2.0 0 Rhamondre Stevenson 12.9 5 4 23 4.6 0 DeVante Parker 10.4 2 2 24 12.0 1 Nelson Agholor 7.6 4 3 46 11.5 0 Kendrick Bourne 5.8 3 2 23 7.7 0 Hunter Henry 3.3 4 2 13 3.2 0 Lil’ Jordan Humphrey 1.9 1 1 9 9.0 0 Green Bay Packers Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Allen Lazard 20.6 8 6 116 14.5 0 Aaron Jones 17.5 4 3 5 1.2 0 Romeo Doubs 14.7 8 5 47 5.9 1 Robert Tonyan 10.2 2 2 22 11.0 1 AJ Dillon 9.4 2 1 11 5.5 0 Christian Watson 9.3 3 1 8 2.7 0 Randall Cobb 7.2 4 3 42 10.5 0 Josiah Deguara 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0

