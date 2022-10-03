NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Recap: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Damien Harris: 18 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, -2 receiving yards
• Allen Lazard: 6 receptions, 116 yards
Monitor the John Smith ankle injury: Smith suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.
- The Patriots stayed in 11 personnel for every snap during the rest of the game, with Hunter Henry never leaving the field.
- Henry would be worth at least picking up again if the Smith injury is serious.
- Part of Henry’s problem has been not as much playing time the previous two weeks compared to most games last season.
- He also hasn’t seen as many targets per route run, but this would at least solve some of those problems.
Patriots mix up their RB usage: The Patriots remain a two-man backfield with Ty Montgomery on injured reserve but changed how they were using their two backs.
- The Patriots had used a strict rotation by drive, with Damien Harris playing one drive and Rhamondre Stevenson the next.
- The main exception had been Stevenson playing in two-minute drills.
- New England rotated its backs much more frequently this week.
- This allowed the Patriots to use Stevenson on every third down.
- Stevenson has played six or more snaps on third downs just three times in his career, and those have been the past three weeks.
- Both backs remain borderline Fantasy starters depending on the matchup, but Stevenson is becoming more valuable in passing situations because of this.
- Stevenson had graded out better as a rusher and receiver this season, so he could see an even larger majority of snaps over time.
Add and consider starting Romeo Doubs: Doubs went from leading a rotation at wide receiver to being one of the two clear starters in Green Bay.
- Both he and Allen Lazard were tied in both Offensive snaps and targets. Lazard had more receiving yards, but Doubs had the touchdown.
- His 24 targets are good for 30th-best on the season despite him having a rotational role earlier in the season.
- His playing time doesn’t have any higher to go, but he could become a clear leader in targets on the team sooner rather than later, catching passes from the former MVP.
- Both Randall Cobb and Christian Watson shared time in the slot when Green Bay ran three-receiver sets. Watson’s percentage of Offensive snaps has declined each week since he started playing.