NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Recap: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Damien Harris: 18 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, -2 receiving yards

• Allen Lazard: 6 receptions, 116 yards

• For all Fantasy football game Recaps from Week 4, click here.

Monitor the John Smith ankle injury: Smith suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.

The Patriots stayed in 11 personnel for every snap during the rest of the game, with Hunter Henry never leaving the field. Henry would be worth at least picking up again if the Smith injury is serious. Part of Henry’s problem has been not as much playing time the previous two weeks compared to most games last season. He also hasn’t seen as many targets per route run, but this would at least solve some of those problems.



Patriots mix up their RB usage: The Patriots remain a two-man backfield with Ty Montgomery on injured reserve but changed how they were using their two backs.

The Patriots had used a strict rotation by drive, with Damien Harris playing one drive and Rhamondre Stevenson the next. The main exception had been Stevenson playing in two-minute drills. New England rotated its backs much more frequently this week. This allowed the Patriots to use Stevenson on every third down. Stevenson has played six or more snaps on third downs just three times in his career, and those have been the past three weeks. Both backs remain borderline Fantasy starters depending on the matchup, but Stevenson is becoming more valuable in passing situations because of this. Stevenson had graded out better as a rusher and receiver this season, so he could see an even larger majority of snaps over time.



Add and consider starting Romeo Doubs: Doubs went from leading a rotation at wide receiver to being one of the two clear starters in Green Bay.