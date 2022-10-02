NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• JK Dobbins: 13 carries, 41 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 22 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Isaiah McKenzie: 4 receptions, 21 yards, 1 touchdown

Monitor the health of the Bills’ wide receivers: Jamison Crowder was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, while Isaiah McKenzie left the game with a concussion. Neither returned to the game.

The Bills were already down one wide receiver in Jake Kumerow heading into the game. This allowed Rookie Khalil Shakir to be active. Buffalo used only 11 personnel in the first half. Crowder out-snapped McKenzie, 11 to 9, prior to Crowder’s injury. McKenzie played significantly in the two-minute drill in the second quarter, as well as in the third quarter. Shakir didn’t start seeing playing time on offense until both wide receivers were injured. He took over as the slot receiver in three-receiver sets. When everyone is healthy, this is a situation to avoid due to the split in snaps. If one or both of the top slot receivers misses time, whoever is left at the top of the depth chart is worth having on your Fantasy roster due to their volume and the offense.



JK Dobbins trending up: Dobbins scored the two touchdowns for Baltimore, but there was even more reason to be excited about his usage.

The biggest concern for Dobbins after Week 3 was Justice Hill seeing most of the short-yardage and goal-line work. This week, Dobbins received the majority of the goal-line work, and the short-yardage work was split. Dobbins also received a snap on third down unlike last week. We’ve yet to see the Ravens run a two-minute drill since his return. This all adds up to Dobbins being a relatively safe start at least until Gus Edwards is healthy. Kenyan Drake was inactive for a second straight week and can be released in any league he’s still in.



Monitor the Rashod Bateman injury: Bateman went to the medical tent after the first play of the second half. He had his helmet on and was on the sideline but didn’t return to the game.