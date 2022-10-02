NFL Week 4 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL’s Week 4 schedule features some exciting matchups, and the best regionally broadcast games will be available to most of the country on live TV.

CBS and Fox are once again broadcasting all NFL Sunday afternoon regional action in 2022. The two networks are allowed to broadcast a specific number of games each week.

Under this arrangement, CBS and Fox alternate being the primary network on Sunday. Typically, when one network is showing just one regional game in each market, the other has an early-late afternoon doubleheader.

In Week 4, CBS has the greater share of games and thus the doubleheader.

CBS will broadcast seven of the 12 NFL Sunday afternoon games in Week 4. Ravens vs. Bills will go to most of the country in the early window, while Packers vs. Patriots will carry the network’s two-game slate in the 4:25 pm ET time slot.

Fox has single regional game windows in Week 4. Cowboys vs. Commanders and Giants vs. Bears will comprise the bulk of its coverage.

Normally, the Sunday afternoon regional slate is composed of 13 games during a non-bye week, but this week, the Saints and Vikings are playing in London and the game is being broadcast on NFL Network at 9:30 am ET.

Below is the full NFL coverage map for Week 4, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 4

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

NFL Coverage Map Week 4

(Courtesy of 506Sports.com)

Red: Commanders at Cowboys

Blue: Bears at Giants

Yellow: Seahawks at Lions

Orange: Titans at Colts

Green: Cardinals at Panthers (LATE)

NFL Coverage Map Week 4

(Courtesy of 506Sports.com)

Red: Bills at Ravens

Blue: Jets at Steelers

Green: Chargers at Texans

Yellow: Jaguars at Eagles

Orange: Browns at Falcons

NFL Coverage Map Week 4

(Courtesy of 506Sports.com)

Red: Patriots at Packers

Blue: Broncos at Raiders

TV schedule for NFL Week 4 games

The “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 4 will feature a Super Bowl 55 rematch between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. The Bucs routed the Chiefs 31-9 as they applied heavy pressure to Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. This may be the last time Mahomes and Tom Brady face off; that makes this contest even more intriguing.

The “Monday Night Football” Matchup will be a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship game between the Rams and the 49ers. Los Angeles scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win 20-17. Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo will look to avenge that loss in his second start of the 2022 season.

Below are the Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast regionally by CBS and Fox.

CBS coverage

  • Bills at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Jets at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Chargers at Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Jaguars at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
  • Browns at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
  • Patriots at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Broncos at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

  • Commanders at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)
  • Bears at Giants (1 p.m. ET)
  • Seahawks at Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Titans at Colts (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cardinals at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

List of Week 4 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order of size)

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late
New York Jets at Steelers Bears at Giants Patriots at Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Texans Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Chicago Bills at Ravens Bears at Giants Patriots at Packers
Philadelphia Jaguars at Eagles Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Dallas-Fort Worth Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
San Francisco/Bay Area Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Washington, DC Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Houston Chargers at Texans Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Boston Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Atlanta Browns at Falcons Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Phoenix Bills at Ravens Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Tampa/St. Petersburg Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Seattle Bills at Ravens Seahawks at Lions Broncos at Raiders
Detroit Bills at Ravens Seahawks at Lions Patriots at Packers
Minneapolis-St. Paul Bills at Ravens Bears at Giants Patriots at Packers
Miami Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Denver Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Orlando Jaguars at Eagles Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Cleveland Browns at Falcons Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Sacramento Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Charlotte Bills at Ravens Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Portland Bills at Ravens Seahawks at Lions Broncos at Raiders
St. Louis Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Pittsburgh Jets at Steelers Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Indianapolis Bills at Ravens Titans at Colts Patriots at Packers
Baltimore Bills at Ravens Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Raleigh-Durham Bills at Ravens Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Nashville Bills at Ravens Titans at Colts Patriots at Packers
San Diego Chargers at Texans Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Salt Lake City Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
San Antonio Chargers at Texans Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Kansas City Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Columbus Browns at Falcons Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Milwaukee Bills at Ravens Bears at Giants Patriots at Packers
Cincinnati Jets at Steelers Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Las Vegas Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Eagles Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers
Oklahoma City Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Broncos at Raiders
New Orleans Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Memphis Bills at Ravens Commanders at Cowboys Patriots at Packers
Buffalo Bills at Ravens Patriots at Packers Cardinals at Panthers

