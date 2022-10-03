NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East Rival Washington, Tennessee topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild Shootout with Detroit. Elsewhere, Minnesota defeated New Orleans in a back-and-forth thriller to kick off the 2022 NFL International Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s Week 4 action.

Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

TB will take that!

Tampa Bay’s defense came up big in the second half, picking off Mahomes as the Chiefs made a play for the red zone. The Bucs turned the interception into another quick score to make it a 10-point game.

Things ended there, however, as Brady & Co. were unable to pull off the come-from-behind win.

Closing the gap

Brady and Evans added another dazzling touchdown just ahead of the half that brought Raymond James Stadium to its feet!

And the Emmy goes to…

Mahomes & Co. had a few tricks up their sleeve in the first half, including this trick play at the goal line.

Answering back

Brady connected with his favorite target Mike Evans for a 13-yard score to keep things close Midway through the second quarter.

Mahomes magic

With momentum on its side, KC followed that up with back-to-back scores, good for a double-digit lead.

Hot start

The Bucs fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Chiefs didn’t waste any time capitalizing on the turnover.

Dallas Cowboys 25, Washington Commanders 10

6 for 88

Who says CeeDee Lamb isn’t a No. 1 receiver? Don’t check his stat line from Sunday if that’s how you feel. This stellar route and subsequent TD grab gave him 97 yards on six catches.

Galloping in!

Dallas saw Washington’s score, and raised it a well-designed 15-play, 75-yard touchdown. Michael Gallup’s first game of the campaign was a good one, and he hauled in an unforgettable TD grab to put a bow on it.

Tennessee Titans 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

Tight end party

While Okonkwo made noise for Tennessee, Indy’s Moe Alie-Cox scored two touchdowns in the red zone to keep the Colts in the matchup. Indy was unable to convert on its next three drives however, as Tennessee’s defense forced a punt, fumble and missed field goal in succession to steamroll its way to a win.

Fitted crown

Derrick Henry can run people over. But don’t sleep on his speed. Henry turned on the jets on the outside to push Tennessee ahead 14-0.

Seattle Seahawks 48, Detroit Lions 45

Penny = Money

Rashaad Penny had himself the game of his season, widening Seattle’s lead to 48-38 with an earthshaking 41-yard rumble. Penny finished the day with 151 yards and two scores on the ground.

Ignite the afterburners

There’s fast, and then there’s blazing fast. Tariq Woolen fits into the latter category, dusting Detroit on a huge pick-six. It pushed Seattle ahead 31-15.

Strong man

When DK Metcalf gets open, you’ve got to get him the ball. Metcalf went 54 yards on the deep route, before Smith found Noah Fant for his third TD of the day.

New York Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12

Danny legs

Daniel Jones went two-for-two with another score on the ground, putting NY up 14-6.

Ground game strong

New York scored its first first-half TD of the season in Week 4. Jones took matters into his own hands in Enemy territory, using his legs to slide past the pylon.

Arizona Cardinals 26, Carolina Panthers 16

Q1

Kyler Murray Wears that jersey because he thinks he’s No. 1. And this was certainly a first-rate pass to extend the Cards’ advantage.

Pick it and six it

The Cards’ defense swiped a Pivotal takeaway in the fourth when Dennis Gardeck hopped in front of a Baker Mayfield pass attempt and nearly chugged past the pylon. Murray cleaned it up for Arizona shortly afterwards, taking a 20-10 lead.

Back the other way!

The first quarter went without points, but Carolina’s defense scored when Frankie Luvu stepped in front of a pass and scampered 33 yards down the sideline for the score.

Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24 (OT)

Well. 500!

History for one of the Greatest quarterbacks to do it. Romeo Doubs was the lucky recipient of Aaron Rodgers’ milestone dime, which was a beautiful back-shoulder fade.

Damien Harris’ plow off the left tackle to put the Pats up a score, finishing off a 7-play, 66-yard drive.

Made ’em look

Rodgers is a calculated savant at the QB position, and this look-off helped him free up Robert Tonya for a 20-yard score. The play capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive, giving GB a 14-10 edge.

One for the rook!

Rookie Jack Jones had yet to register an interception, and his first one went for pay dirt, as he sped 40 yards for the Pats’ first TD.

Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 23

Bounce back

Russell Wilson took a temporary L on an interception, but redeemed himself by using his powerful right arm to Torch Las Vegas’ defense for another score. Wilson went 11-of-12 with 149 passing yards and two TDs in the first half.

They. Will. Go. All. The …

Amik Robertson was in the right place at the right time for Las Vegas when Denver lost a fumble, scooping up the loose change and sprinting 68 yards to the end zone to take the lead.

Carrying the load

Josh Jacobs lifts weights, and as a defender trying to tackle him, you’d better make sure you’re packing a punch. Otherwise, this will happen.

Buffalo Bills 23 Baltimore Ravens 20

Multifaceted

Lamar Jackson isn’t the only QB who can make waves with his legs in this one. Allen used his lower body to knot the tally at 20 on an 11-yard dart to the left side.

Buffalo Drew closer with nine seconds to play in the first halfas Josh Allen found Isaiah McKenzie to bring Buffalo within 10.

How?!

This guy Jackson. Sheesh, just look.

Say hey, JK

What a strong outing for JK Dobbins. They rumbled to life with two first-quarter scores early on. Dobbins helped Baltimore capitalize on a Marlon Humphrey INT on its first defensive possession, before pushing his team ahead 14-3 shortly thereafter.

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Phillin’ ourselves

After going down 14-0, Philly scored 21 unanswered points. Kenneth Gainwell’s rushing score capped an eight-play, 35-yard scoring drive at the end of the second quarter.

Laying it on the line

Jalen Hurts has been praised for his leadership, and after watching him put his body on the line on fourth-and-goal, you can see why his guys are eager to get behind him.

To the crib!

Andre Cisco’s Weaving through traffic en route to the end zone was an absolute beauty after he stole an interception off a deflection. The big defensive swing put Jacksonville up 7-0 early, and it followed with another quick TDthis time with an eight-play, 80-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead.

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Houston Texans 24

Trifecta!

Austin Ekeler stuck a dagger in the game with his third score in the ground game, sealing LA’s 34-24 win.

Davis Mills Dialed up two Stellar throws to help Houston get within six in the fourth quarter, 27-21.

Hey rookie!

Dameon Pierce is pretty fast, huh? How about a 75-yarder for the second TD of your career?

Sling it

Chargers fans know that Justin Herbert is Catalyst numero uno for their offense, and he was electric on their first drive, finding Gerald Everett on an 18-yard Missile to put them ahead 7-0.

Atlanta Falcons 23. Cleveland Browns 20

Chuggin’ along

After going down 17-13 in the fourth, the Browns called Chubb’s number, and he answered with a 28-yard house call to give Cleveland a three-point lead.

Freeze frame!

Jacoby Brissett had Atlanta’s defense doing the mannequin challenge as he made a Nifty pump fake before Waltzing into the end zone for six.

TD machine

Just give Cordarrelle Patterson the ball. They’ll make magic happen. Patterson flashed his wheels on a short spurt for Atlanta’s first TD.

New York Jets 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

Photo finish!

New York’s second win was a heart-pounder. The Squad came away with a number of clutch plays towards the end, as Zach Wilson connected with Corey Davis for a TD to bring the Jets within a field goal, before Breece Hall marked himself the Hero with a short plunge for six.

New York went 65 yards in 10 plays for the final score.

Close the curtains

Things seemed to stall late as both teams found difficulty in sustaining drives, but Minkah Fitzpatrick shifted the tide in Pittsburgh’s direction with a colossal INT, and a 34-yard return.

Pickett, who came on after Mitchell Trubisky was benched, seized his opportunity in the red zone, crossing the pylon with a QB sneak to give the Steelers the edge.

Welcome back, Zach

What was the over/under on Zach Wilson’s catching a TD in his first appearance of 2022? The odds couldn’t have been high, but hey, that’s football.

Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25

Double-doinked!

The Saints bought themselves a shot after Andy Dalton connected with Chris Olave for a 32-yard hook-up. Wil Lutz could’ve tied the Matchup on his final attempt from 61 yards out, but his try bounced off the upright, then the crossbar as the clock hit 00:00.

Jettas sweep!

After a 39-yard pass interference call on the Vikings’ next drive, Justin Jefferson pushed his team ahead on a clever sweep to the left side of the field. Minnesota would miss its extra point attempt, keeping New Orleans within three.

Defense to offense

The Saints took that INT from Tyrann Mathieu and turned it into points, when Dalton found Chris Olave for six to tie the game at seven.