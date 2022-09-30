NFL Week 4: Bengals outlast Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled away from the Miami Dolphins late, winning 27-15, on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4 of the NFL season.

Miami entered Thursday’s game as one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league. While the Dolphins were dealt their first loss of the season, they might have been dealt a bigger blow late in the first half when Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries that required him to be stretchered off the field and miss the rest of the game.

The Bengals scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to move to 2-2 on the season.

Here are the top plays from Thursday’s matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15

Burrow boost

Joe Burrow threw his second touchdown pass of the evening to help put the Bengals up 27-15 with less than two minutes remaining, dumping the ball off to Hayden Hurst for the score.

Bengals ring the bell again

Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell recorded his second interception of the game as Teddy Bridgewater threw right at him while the Dolphins were driving to try and take the lead.

Boyd back at it

Just a couple of plays after throwing for a first down, Tyler Boyd went back to his natural role. They caught a 43-yard pass from Joe Burrow to help the Bengals get into field goal range and take a 17-15 lead.

Trickery!

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd ended up playing quarterback on a third-down play, completing a 23-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase to help Cincinnati get the first down.

Teddy to Tyreek

Teddy Bridgewater gave Tyreek Hill a chance to Haul in a deep reception and the star receiver delivered. Hill caught a 64-yard pass to place the Dolphins at the Bengals’ 5-yard line. However, Miami couldn’t complete the drive and settled for a field goal that gave it a 15-14 lead in the Waning Moments of the third quarter.

Teddy takeover

In his first drive after taking over for Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater led the Dolphins on a touchdown drive to cut the Bengals’ lead to 14-12 before halftime. Bridgewater threw a shovel pass to Chase Edmonds for the 7-yard score.

Deep Strike

Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins deep and the receiver was able to run into the end zone with ease after beating the 1-on-1 coverage.

Denied!

Jason Sanders’ 53-yard field-goal attempt to put the Dolphins ahead was blocked by the Bengals, keeping Cincinnati’s lead at 7-6.

Ring the bell

Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell jumped in front of Tyreek Hill to intercept Tua Tagovailoa’s deep pass.

Push!

Joe Mixon got some help from his Bengals teammates to find the end zone on the opening drive.