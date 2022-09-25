NFL Week 3: Sunday viewing guide
You have to wait until Monday night to watch your New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. You won’t, though, wait until Monday night to watch some football. So, here are Sunday’s games, times, TV channels, odds and Big Blue View staff picks.
Use this thread to discuss all of the Sunday action.
1 pm games
New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)
TV: Fox
Odds: Panthers +2.5
Houston Texans (1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)
TV: CBS
Odds: Bears -3
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)
TV: CBS
Odds: Colts +5.5
Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)
TV: CBS
Odds: Dolphins +4.5
Detroit Lions (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1)
TV: FOX
Odds: Vikings -6
Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1)
TV: FOX
Odds: Patriots +2.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)
TV: CBS
Odds: Jets +6
Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (0-2)
TV: FOX
Odds: Titans +2
Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Washington Commanders (1-1)
TV: FOX
Odds: Commanders +6
4 pm games
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
TV: CBS (4:05)
Odds: Chargers -3.5
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)
TV: FOX (4:25)
Odds: Cardinals +3.5
Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
TV: FOX (4:25)
Odds: Seahawks -1
Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
TV: FOX (4:25)
Odds: Bucs -1.5
Sunday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)
TV: NBC (8:20 a.m.)
Odds: Broncos +1.5
