NFL Week 3: Sunday viewing guide

You have to wait until Monday night to watch your New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. You won’t, though, wait until Monday night to watch some football. So, here are Sunday’s games, times, TV channels, odds and Big Blue View staff picks.

Use this thread to discuss all of the Sunday action.

1 pm games

New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2)

TV: Fox

Odds: Panthers +2.5

Houston Texans (1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)

TV: CBS

Odds: Bears -3

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

TV: CBS

Odds: Colts +5.5

Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

TV: CBS

Odds: Dolphins +4.5

Detroit Lions (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

TV: FOX

Odds: Vikings -6

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1)

TV: FOX

Odds: Patriots +2.5

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)

TV: CBS

Odds: Jets +6

Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (0-2)

TV: FOX

Odds: Titans +2

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Washington Commanders (1-1)

TV: FOX

Odds: Commanders +6

4 pm games

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

TV: CBS (4:05)

Odds: Chargers -3.5

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

TV: FOX (4:25)

Odds: Cardinals +3.5

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

TV: FOX (4:25)

Odds: Seahawks -1

Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

TV: FOX (4:25)

Odds: Bucs -1.5

Sunday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)

TV: NBC (8:20 a.m.)

Odds: Broncos +1.5

