NFL Week 3 power rankings: Detroit Lions Catapult to top-half of the league

The Detroit Lions (1-1) got in the win column in Week 2, after beating the Washington Commanders in convincing fashion. The Lions first half was as dominant a start to a game as we have seen in several years, but was it enough to sway the national power rankers?

Spoiler: Absolutely.

Several analysts jumped the Lions into the top-half of the league following their decisive win over Washington. Most pointed to Detroit’s high-powered offense, which is currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the second-most points through two weeks of the season.

While there are still some stragglers that have the Lions still in the bottom fourth of the league, the majority of analysts across the league have Detroit in that middle 14-to-20 range. Check it out:

USA Today: 14 (Previous: 18)

From Nate Davis:

“They’ve scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born.

MMQB: 12 ​​(Previous: 23)

From Connor Orr ($subscription required):

“The NFL’s best-kept secret — Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson — is no longer a secret. Jared Goff is playing well. D’Andre Swift is constantly in open space. The Lions are for real.

NFL.com: 16 (Previous: 26)

From Dan Hanzus:

“Are the Detroit Lions an Offensive juggernaut? Maybe! Dan Campbell’s Grit Warriors found little resistance from the visiting Commanders in a 36-27 win at celebratory Ford Field, becoming the first Lions team since 1970 to score 35-plus in their first two games of the season. Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes on Sunday, and he’s getting plenty of help: Amon-Ra St. Brown (184 total yards, two touchdowns) is developing into a legit No. 1 wideout, while D’Andre Swift (87 total yards and a TD on just seven touches) looks like a running back preparing his application for The Superstar Club.

The Athletic: 14 (Previous: 26)

From Bo Wulf:

“In trying to separate what matters and doesn’t through two weeks, it does seem like we can definitively say that the Lions are fun. On offense, they’re averaging a league-best 7.2 yards per rush (thanks in part to Swift’s back-to-back weeks with a 50-yard run) while Amon-Ra St. Brown has been electric. On defense, No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson broke out with three sacks once he was able to line up across from someone other than Lane Johnson. Good vibes in Detroit.”

Touchdown Wire: 20 (Previous: 26)

From Mark Lane:

“The Lions don’t have big names per se on their offense, but their scheme provides ways to maximize the Talent they have. Amon Ra St. Brown had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns along with two carries for 68 yards. The Lions are embodying Coach Dan Campbell’s attitude and are becoming a team that can’t be overlooked.”

ESPN: 20 (Previous: 27)

From Eric Woodyard:

“Detroit’s secondary is still working to get more disciplined, according to head Coach Dan Campbell, and it’s got “work to do.” Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been solid while coming back from an Achilles injury, but the unit is still working on not getting beat on deep balls, which have been an issue in Weeks 1 and 2 against Philadelphia and Washington. Eagles star receiver AJ Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards with a 55-yard catch against the Lions in the opener.”

Sporting News: 21 (Previous: 27)

From Vinnie Iyer:

“The Lions showed some of their “Hard Knocks” Buzz in coming out like gangbusters offensively and defensively on Washington, thanks to young stars Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit’s Talent and Moxie will keep it in most games under Dan Campbell.

Yahoo Sports: 21 (Previous: 27)

From Frank Schwab:

“The Lions might have a really good offense. They’re averaging 35.5 points per game. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star receiver. D’Andre Swift is a big-play running back. But what really gives the Lions life on offense is an elite line. They won’t keep putting up 35+ points each week, but they will be a lot of fun to watch.

The Ringer: 25 (Previous: 29)

From Austin Gayle:

[Did not provide individual commentary for the Lions]

CBS Sports: 26 (Previous: 30)

From Pete Prisco: