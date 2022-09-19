NFL Week 3 Odds for All 16 Games

Week 2 NFL Odds

Click on a game to skip ahead.

Steelers Odds +3 Browns Odds -3 Moneyline +148 / -176 Over/Under 40 Time Thursday, 8:15 pm ET TV Amazon Prime Video Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

Both of these AFC North teams will look to get back over .500 here after Week 2 defeats. The Steelers went from beating the Bengals to losing to the Patriots, while Cleveland beat Carolina in Week 1 then delivered an epic collapse at home against the Jets.

» Return to the table of contents «

Ravens Odds -3 Patriots Odds +3 Moneyline -152 / +128 Over/Under 44 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

While the Ravens blew two three-touchdown leads at home against the Dolphins, the Patriots got their season going by beating the Steelers in Week 2.

» Return to the table of contents «

Chiefs Odds -6.5 Colts Odds +6.5 Moneyline -270 / +220 Over/Under 49.5 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV CBS Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

On paper, this is a mismatch. The Chiefs look like their usual selves, while the Colts are winless through two games against the Texans and Jaguars.

» Return to the table of contents «

Lions Odds +7 Vikings Odds -7 Moneyline +265 / -330 Over/Under 51 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

These odds came out before the Vikings’ Monday Night Football Matchup with the Eagles. Detroit will be coming off its first win, which came over the Commanders.

» Return to the table of contents «

Saints Odds -2.5 Panthers Odds +2.5 Moneyline -146 / +124 Over/Under 41 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 after losing at the Giants in Week 2. The Saints, meanwhile, are 1-1 after falling to Tampa Bay at home, but New Orleans has significant injury concerns with Jameis Winston (back) and Alvin Kamara ( ribs).

» Return to the table of contents «

Texans Odds +3 Bears Odds -3 Moneyline +132 / -156 Over/Under 38 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV CBS Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

This line came out before the Bears played the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Texans are winless through two games, but they haven’t lost both because of a Week 1 tie with the Colts.

» Return to the table of contents «

Eagles Odds -4 Commanders Odds +4 Moneyline -200 / +168 Over/Under 50.5 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

This line came out before the Eagles’ Week 2 Matchup with the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

» Return to the table of contents «

Bills Odds -4.5 Dolphins Odds +4.5 Moneyline -235 / +194 Over/Under 51.5 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV CBS Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

This line came out before the Bills’ Monday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Titans, but after the Dolphins’ Spectacular comeback win over the Ravens.

» Return to the table of contents «

Bengals Odds -4.5 Jets Odds +4.5 Moneyline -194 / +162 Over/Under 43.5 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV CBS Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The Bengals will be looking for their first win in a place they lost last season. The Jets offense looks plenty capable with Joe Flacco at quarterback after winning in Cleveland.

» Return to the table of contents «

Raiders Odds +1 Titans Odds -1 Moneyline -108 / -108 Over/Under 45.5 Time Sunday, 1 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The Raiders blew a late 16-point lead in Week 2. This line came out before the Titans’ game on Monday night in Buffalo.

» Return to the table of contents «

Jaguars Odds +7 Chargers Odds -7 Moneyline +275 / -335 Over/Under 47.5 Time Sunday, 4:05 pm ET TV CBS Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The Jaguars and Chargers are both 1-1 and showing signs of optimism this season. Jacksonville plays in a subpar division and could make a run after two promising Offensive performances. The Chargers, meanwhile, are 1-1 after a pair of games against division rivals.

» Return to the table of contents «

Packers Odds +3 Buccaneers Odds -3 Moneyline +142 / -168 Over/Under 45.5 Time Sunday, 4:25 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

This line was posted prior to the Packers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Bears.

» Return to the table of contents «

Falcons Odds +1.5 Seahawks Odds -1.5 Moneyline +108 / -126 Over/Under 42.5 Time Sunday, 4:25 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The Seahawks did what the Falcons couldn’t in Week 1: finish. Seattle has the only win between these teams thanks to its Monday Night Football upset against the Broncos, while Atlanta has losses on its record to the Saints and Rams.

» Return to the table of contents «

Rams Odds -4.5 Cardinals Odds +4.5 Moneyline -205 / +172 Over/Under 51 Time Sunday, 4:25 pm ET TV FOX Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

One team looked fixed in Week 2, while the other looked hopeless. The Rams bounced back from a Week 1 trouncing by blowing out the Falcons. The Cardinals responded to their Week 1 trouncing by … getting trounced by the Raiders.

» Return to the table of contents «

49ers Odds +1.5 Broncos Odds -1.5 Moneyline +108 / -126 Over/Under 43.5 Time Sunday, 8:20 pm ET TV NBC Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The big story here will be Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming Trey Lance did indeed suffer a long-term injury on Sunday against the Seahawks. A Matchup against the 49ers might not be what the Broncos need to finally get their offense going under new head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

» Return to the table of contents «

Cowboys Odds +3 Giants Odds -3 Moneyline +140 / -166 Over/Under 39.5 Time Monday, 8:15 pm ET TV ESPN Odds via FanDuel. Get the latest NFL odds here.

The first-place New York Giants — you heard me — are set to host the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Given how well Dallas looked in Week 2, though, it’s clear Mike McCarthy’s team doesn’t need Prescott to compete — and win.

» Return to the table of contents «