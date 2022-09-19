NFL Week 3 Odds for All 16 Games
Week 2 NFL Odds
|Steelers Odds
|+3
|Browns Odds
|-3
|Moneyline
|+148 / -176
|Over/Under
|40
|Time
|Thursday, 8:15 pm ET
|TV
|Amazon Prime Video
Both of these AFC North teams will look to get back over .500 here after Week 2 defeats. The Steelers went from beating the Bengals to losing to the Patriots, while Cleveland beat Carolina in Week 1 then delivered an epic collapse at home against the Jets.
|Ravens Odds
|-3
|Patriots Odds
|+3
|Moneyline
|-152 / +128
|Over/Under
|44
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
While the Ravens blew two three-touchdown leads at home against the Dolphins, the Patriots got their season going by beating the Steelers in Week 2.
|Chiefs Odds
|-6.5
|Colts Odds
|+6.5
|Moneyline
|-270 / +220
|Over/Under
|49.5
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|CBS
On paper, this is a mismatch. The Chiefs look like their usual selves, while the Colts are winless through two games against the Texans and Jaguars.
|Lions Odds
|+7
|Vikings Odds
|-7
|Moneyline
|+265 / -330
|Over/Under
|51
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
These odds came out before the Vikings’ Monday Night Football Matchup with the Eagles. Detroit will be coming off its first win, which came over the Commanders.
|Saints Odds
|-2.5
|Panthers Odds
|+2.5
|Moneyline
|-146 / +124
|Over/Under
|41
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
The Panthers fell to 0-2 after losing at the Giants in Week 2. The Saints, meanwhile, are 1-1 after falling to Tampa Bay at home, but New Orleans has significant injury concerns with Jameis Winston (back) and Alvin Kamara ( ribs).
|Texans Odds
|+3
|Bears Odds
|-3
|Moneyline
|+132 / -156
|Over/Under
|38
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|CBS
This line came out before the Bears played the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Texans are winless through two games, but they haven’t lost both because of a Week 1 tie with the Colts.
|Eagles Odds
|-4
|Commanders Odds
|+4
|Moneyline
|-200 / +168
|Over/Under
|50.5
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
This line came out before the Eagles’ Week 2 Matchup with the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
|Bills Odds
|-4.5
|Dolphins Odds
|+4.5
|Moneyline
|-235 / +194
|Over/Under
|51.5
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|CBS
This line came out before the Bills’ Monday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Titans, but after the Dolphins’ Spectacular comeback win over the Ravens.
|Bengals Odds
|-4.5
|Jets Odds
|+4.5
|Moneyline
|-194 / +162
|Over/Under
|43.5
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|CBS
The Bengals will be looking for their first win in a place they lost last season. The Jets offense looks plenty capable with Joe Flacco at quarterback after winning in Cleveland.
|Raiders Odds
|+1
|Titans Odds
|-1
|Moneyline
|-108 / -108
|Over/Under
|45.5
|Time
|Sunday, 1 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
The Raiders blew a late 16-point lead in Week 2. This line came out before the Titans’ game on Monday night in Buffalo.
|Jaguars Odds
|+7
|Chargers Odds
|-7
|Moneyline
|+275 / -335
|Over/Under
|47.5
|Time
|Sunday, 4:05 pm ET
|TV
|CBS
The Jaguars and Chargers are both 1-1 and showing signs of optimism this season. Jacksonville plays in a subpar division and could make a run after two promising Offensive performances. The Chargers, meanwhile, are 1-1 after a pair of games against division rivals.
|Packers Odds
|+3
|Buccaneers Odds
|-3
|Moneyline
|+142 / -168
|Over/Under
|45.5
|Time
|Sunday, 4:25 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
This line was posted prior to the Packers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Bears.
|Falcons Odds
|+1.5
|Seahawks Odds
|-1.5
|Moneyline
|+108 / -126
|Over/Under
|42.5
|Time
|Sunday, 4:25 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
The Seahawks did what the Falcons couldn’t in Week 1: finish. Seattle has the only win between these teams thanks to its Monday Night Football upset against the Broncos, while Atlanta has losses on its record to the Saints and Rams.
|Rams Odds
|-4.5
|Cardinals Odds
|+4.5
|Moneyline
|-205 / +172
|Over/Under
|51
|Time
|Sunday, 4:25 pm ET
|TV
|FOX
One team looked fixed in Week 2, while the other looked hopeless. The Rams bounced back from a Week 1 trouncing by blowing out the Falcons. The Cardinals responded to their Week 1 trouncing by … getting trounced by the Raiders.
|49ers Odds
|+1.5
|Broncos Odds
|-1.5
|Moneyline
|+108 / -126
|Over/Under
|43.5
|Time
|Sunday, 8:20 pm ET
|TV
|NBC
The big story here will be Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming Trey Lance did indeed suffer a long-term injury on Sunday against the Seahawks. A Matchup against the 49ers might not be what the Broncos need to finally get their offense going under new head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.
|Cowboys Odds
|+3
|Giants Odds
|-3
|Moneyline
|+140 / -166
|Over/Under
|39.5
|Time
|Monday, 8:15 pm ET
|TV
|ESPN
The first-place New York Giants — you heard me — are set to host the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Given how well Dallas looked in Week 2, though, it’s clear Mike McCarthy’s team doesn’t need Prescott to compete — and win.
