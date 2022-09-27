NFL Week 3 grades: Chiefs get a ‘D’ after upset loss to Colts, Cowboys get ‘B+’ after Monday win over Giants

It’s not often you see the Kansas City Chiefs fully implode, but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday during the team’s shocking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There was an offensive implosion, a defensive implosion and even a special teams implosion that might have actually been the worst one of all.

Offensively, the Colts defense seemed to frustrate Patrick Mahomes, who threw for just 84 yards in the first half. As Mahomes headed to the locker room at halftime, his frustrations seemed to boil over. The Chiefs quarterback got into a spat with Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who decided to let the clock run out at the end of the half instead of trying to get into field goal range even though the Chiefs only needed about 25 yards to have a shot at a kick.

Despite the offense’s rough day, the Chiefs still had a chance to get this game into overtime, but those chances went out the window when Mahomes threw an interception on Kansas City’s final Offensive play of the game.

The only thing uglier than Kansas City’s Offensive play in this game was their special teams play. In what can only be described as a disaster, the special teams unit basically cost Kansas City the game. The horrid special teams play started in the first quarter when Skyler Moore muffed a punt that gave the Colts possession at Kansas City’s 4-yard line.

The Colts would score a touchdown three plays after the muffed punt to take an early 7-0 lead. As if that wasn’t bad enough, kicker Matt Ammendola missed both an extra point AND a field goal, which was obviously costly in a game where the Chiefs only lost by three points. The missed field goal came from just 34 yards away.

The Chiefs field goal team was also involved in one of the more bizarre calls of the day. With Kansas City facing a fourth-and-11, the Chiefs lined up for a 42-yard field goal, but Ammendola never got to attempt the kick because Andy Reid CALLED FOR A FAKE and things didn’t end well.

Between the fake field goal, the missed field goal and the missed extra point, that’s seven points the Chiefs left on the field. The Chiefs defense also made a costly mistake and we’ll talk about that below in our Weekly grades.

Alright, Let's get to the grades for every game from Week 3. If you're looking for a Deeper dive on the Browns' 29-17 win over the Steelers that was played on Thursday, be sure to click here.

