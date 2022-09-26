NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 27, Seattle Seahawks 23 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

Safety Richie Grant’s late interception of quarterback Geno Smith dashed the Seattle Seahawks’ comeback hopes and ensured the Atlanta Falcons came out victorious in Week 3, 27-23.

Offensive spotlight: Although it was in another losing effort, quarterback Geno Smith continues to play far better than many expected Entering the season. He was volatile on Sunday, making five big-time throws and four big-time throws, but the overall performance should earn the 10th-year veteran another strong game grade.

Defensive spotlight: Richie Grant capped off his solid day in coverage with a game-sealing interception. And that was after he had already forced an incompletion and allowed only four yards on two catches and three targets.

Rookie spotlight: While wide receiver Drake London caught only three of his six targets for 54 yards, he scored on one of them with a nifty spin move that earned him two forced missed tackles.

Offensive line spotlight: Seattle’s Offensive line surrendered 12 pressures across 46 team pass-blocking snaps, with rookie Charles Cross giving up the most (5). Fellow Rookie Abraham Lucas fared better and gave up only two pressures.

Box Score

Passing

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Marcus Mariota 5:56 p.m 13 / 20 229 11.4 1 1 Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Geno Smith 22.9 32 of 44 325 7.4 2 1

Rushing

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Cordarrelle Patterson 25.3 17 141 8.3 1 40 Marcus Mariota 5:56 p.m 7 4 0.6 1 6 Tyler Allgeier 4 6 25 4.2 0 7 Avery Williams 0.9 1 9 9 0 9 Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Geno Smith 22.9 2 -1 -0.5 0 2 Rashaad Penny 7.9 14 66 4.7 0 14 Kenneth Walker III 6.3 3 19 6.3 0 21 DeeJay Dallas 5.8 3 21 7 0 16 Travis Homer 0.7 1 7 7 0 7

Receiving

Atlanta Falcons Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Cordarrelle Patterson 25.3 1 1 12 12 0 Drake London 14.4 6 3 54 9 1 Kyle Pitts 13.7 8 5 87 10.9 0 Olamide Zaccheaus 6.9 2 2 49 24.5 0 Tyler Allgeier 4 1 1 5 5 0 Anthony Firkser 3.2 1 1 22 22 0 Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD DK Metcalf 17.4 12 5 64 5.3 1 Tyler Lockett 16.6 11 9 76 6.9 0 Will Disley 12.4 3 3 34 11.3 1 Rashaad Penny 7.9 1 1 3 3 0 Noah Fant 6.7 4 4 27 6.8 0 Colby Parkinson 6.4 2 2 44 22 0 Kenneth Walker III 6.3 3 3 14 4.7 0 DeeJay Dallas 5.8 2 2 17 8.5 0 Marquise Goodwin 5.1 4 2 31 7.8 0 Penny Hart 2.5 1 1 15 15 0

