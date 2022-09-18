NFL Week 2 schedule and scores live updates: Kickoff times, inactives, odds, and Fantasy projections
September 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Buccaneers inactives: Chris Godwin and Julio Jones out, Mike Evans will play
Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are both inactive for today’s game in New Orleans. Mike Evans (calf) will play.
Bucs’ inactives today at Saints:
- T Donovan Smith
- WR Chris Godwin
- WR Julio Jones
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- CB Zyon McCollum
- QB Kyle Trask.
Jason Starrett·
Deputy Managing Editor, College Football
September 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Lions inactives: D’Andre Swift will play, O-line down two more starters
Good news and bad news for the Lions.
The good: RB D’Andre Swift is active for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders. He had been listed as questionable after missing practice this week, but he is now good to go.
The bad? Swift’s Offensive line is without two more starters — C Frank Ragnow and LG Jonah Jackson — in addition to RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who’s currently on IR. Starting corner Amani Oruwariye is also out for Sunday’s game.
Colton Pouncy·
Staff Writer, Lions
September 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Colts inactives: Indy will be thin at WR
Colts LB Shaq Leonard being out was announced earlier this week. He’s missing his second straight game after undergoing offseason back surgery.
Michael Pittman Jr. being out was also previously announced and it’s a huge blow to the offense. He’s the only proven receiver the Colts have and without him, they’ll need someone to step up/grow up fast.
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
- WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
- LB Shaquille Leonard (back)
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- CB Dallis Flowers
- C Wesley French
- T Luke Tenuta
James Boyd·
Staff Writer, NFL
September 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Giants inactives: Kadarius Toney will play, Kayvon Thibodeaux out
Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney will be playing despite dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this week. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is also back after being placed on the inactive list last week against the Titans.
Fans will have to wait to watch Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pro debut as the outside linebacker is still recovering from a knee injury.
Charlotte Carroll·
Staff Writer, Giants
Giants inactives:
CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)
CB Nick McCloud
S Jason Pinnock
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
OT Tire Phillips
— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Ravens inactives: RB JK Dobbins will not play
Ravens RB JK Dobbins is officially inactive again today. Cornerback Marcus Peters will play for the first time since the 2020 season.
Josiah Turner
Ravens inactives: RB JK Dobbins (knee), WR James Proche (groin), LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), TE Nick Boyle, DT Travis Jones (knee), CB Brandon Stephens (quad).
CB Marcus Peters (knee) will play today. His first game since January 2021.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Jets inactives: Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert to make debut
Jets TE CJ Uzomah is out with a hamstring injury, and Lawrence Cager had a bad game last week. This means Rookie Jeremy Ruckert is making his debut — and Practice Squad TE Kenny Yeboah is also active.
Bryce Hall is somewhat surprising since Brandin Echols (and special teamer Justin Hardee) is the only other backup cornerback. It’s the second straight week Huff is inactive due to the Jets’ depth at DE — and their focus on guys who are better at stopping the run. QB Zach Wilson was warming up before the game and looked good.
Zack Rosenblatt·
Staff Writer, NFL
#Jets inactive:
TE CJ Uzomah
TE Lawrence Cager
WR Denzel Mims
OL Conor McDermott
CB Bryce Hall
DE Bryce Huff
QB Zach Wilson
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Steelers inactives: OLB Delontae Scott replaces TJ Watt on active roster
No major surprises on the Steelers inactives list, as they did not have any players listed as questionable entering their game against the Patriots. Outside linebacker Delontae Scott was elevated from the practice squad to take TJ Watt’s spot on the active roster, ahead of David Anenih, who was signed this week when Watt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve.
- QB Mason Rudolph
- G Kendrick Green
- WR Steven Sims
- DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
- LB Mark Robinson
- LB David Anenih
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
September 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
Commanders inactives: DT Jonathan Allen will play
Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he is active and will play against the Lions.
Safety Kam Curl, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive game with a thumb injury.
David DeChant·
Staff Editor, News
Commanders safety Kam Curl (thumb) is INACTIVE.
DT Jonathan Allen (groin) is ACTIVE
Other inactives:
QB Sam Howell
TE Cole Turner
G Wes Schweitzer
G Chris Paul
DL Benning Potoa’e
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
Wes Martin, elevated from the practice squad, is the 8th OL.
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Giants WR Kadarius Toney testing hamstring pregame
Kadarius Toney was not targeted in last week’s win against the Titans, but he had a pair of rushes for 23 yards.
Charlotte Carroll·
Staff Writer, Giants
Kadarius Toney is on the field warming up, catching passes. We’re just under two hours until kickoff. He was dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this week
— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Jets QB Zach Wilson is out today, but makes an on-field appearance pregame
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson won’t be back from his knee injury before Week 4, but he did make an appearance on the field Sunday before his team faced the Browns.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback in Cleveland for the Jets
Alison Cotsonika·
Deputy Managing Editor, NFL
September 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard inching towards return
All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard won’t suit up today for the Colts, but his appearance today in Jacksonville is another promising sign that his return is getting close.
Leonard had back surgery in the offseason but wasn’t put on IR to start the season, so he can return whatever week he is ready.
Dave Niinemets·
Senior Editor, NFL
#Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard traveled again this week although he still won’t play today. He’s doing some on-field exercises right now.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
Something has to give
The Colts will try to snap a bleak streak at TIAA Bank Field when they take on the Jaguars at 1 pm ET.
Indy hasn’t won on the road against the Jags in eight years, including last year’s Week 18 collapse that cost the Colts a playoff spot. A reason for hope for the Colts: new QB Matt Ryan has never lost to the Jaguars.
Dave Niinemets·
Senior Editor, NFL
September 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
It’s a long season, but…
Small sample size, but since the NFL debuted its current postseason format in 2020 (seven teams in each conference), no team to start 0-2 has gone on to reach the playoffs.
Per ESPN, of the 28 total postseason teams over that span, 14 started 2-0 and 14 started 1-1.
Jason Starrett·
Deputy Managing Editor, College Football
September 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Ravens RB JK Dobbins works out pregame
Ravens RB JK Dobbins has not played since suffering a serious knee injury during the 2021 preseason but was a full participant in every practice this week.
Jeff Zrebiec·
Senior Writer, Ravens
September 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
How the Cowboys are adjusting to QB Cooper Rush
Mike McCarthy knows the Cowboys can’t have another Offensive performance like they did in Sunday night’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas was the only NFL team not to score a touchdown in Week 1. It had no trips into the red zone, too many Offensive penalties (eight) and only three plays of 15 or more yards.
McCarthy planned to spend some extra time on Friday going over this Sunday’s play-call sheet with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.
“The most important thing is not to overreact,” the Cowboys’ head coach said. “I just want (Moore) to feel that from me. I got to do a better job; we all got to do a better job. We understand that after Week 1. He’s in Year 3 now, so I’ve seen him grow in all areas that I feel are important to being a coordinator. I have great confidence in him this Sunday.”
Even if the Cowboys had been successful in the season opener, adjustments to the game plan would have been needed now that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is out for at least a month. Backup QB Cooper Rush will be making only his second career start Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jon Machota·
Staff Writer, Cowboys
September 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Expect Garrett Wilson to play more for the Jets in Week 2
The rookie receiver played only 41 of 84 offensive snaps against the Ravens, and six of those 41 were running plays. He didn’t get his first snap until there was 3:16 left in the first quarter, and his first target came at the 3:07 mark. That play showed exactly why Wilson needs to be on the field more, too. Quarterback Joe Flacco was being pressured and heaved it to the opposite side of the field, where Wilson came back for the ball, caught it, juked two Defenders and nearly got a first down on third-and-long.
“It seemed like the ball was in the air forever,” Wilson said. “I hadn’t been in the game flow at that point, so I just went out and tried to make a play.”
He finished with four catches (on eight targets) for 52 yards. Wilson needs to be in the “game flow” against the Browns.
“We can see how dynamic he is,” Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur said.
Zack Rosenblatt·
Staff Writer, NFL
