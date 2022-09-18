NFL Week 2 schedule and scores live updates: Kickoff times, inactives, odds, and Fantasy projections

September 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT

Buccaneers inactives: Chris Godwin and Julio Jones out, Mike Evans will play

Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are both inactive for today’s game in New Orleans. Mike Evans (calf) will play.

Bucs’ inactives today at Saints:

  • T Donovan Smith
  • WR Chris Godwin
  • WR Julio Jones
  • RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • CB Zyon McCollum
  • QB Kyle Trask.
Jason Starrett

Jason Starrett·

Deputy Managing Editor, College Football

September 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Lions inactives: D’Andre Swift will play, O-line down two more starters

Good news and bad news for the Lions.

The good: RB D’Andre Swift is active for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders. He had been listed as questionable after missing practice this week, but he is now good to go.

The bad? Swift’s Offensive line is without two more starters — C Frank Ragnow and LG Jonah Jackson — in addition to RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who’s currently on IR. Starting corner Amani Oruwariye is also out for Sunday’s game.

Colton Pouncy

Colton Pouncy·

Staff Writer, Lions

September 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT

Colts inactives: Indy will be thin at WR

Colts LB Shaq Leonard being out was announced earlier this week. He’s missing his second straight game after undergoing offseason back surgery.

Michael Pittman Jr. being out was also previously announced and it’s a huge blow to the offense. He’s the only proven receiver the Colts have and without him, they’ll need someone to step up/grow up fast.

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (back)
  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • CB Dallis Flowers
  • C Wesley French
  • T Luke Tenuta
James Boyd

James Boyd·

Staff Writer, NFL

September 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT

Giants inactives: Kadarius Toney will play, Kayvon Thibodeaux out

Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney will be playing despite dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this week. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is also back after being placed on the inactive list last week against the Titans.

Fans will have to wait to watch Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pro debut as the outside linebacker is still recovering from a knee injury.

Charlotte Carroll

Charlotte Carroll·

Staff Writer, Giants

September 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT

Ravens inactives: RB JK Dobbins will not play

Ravens RB JK Dobbins is officially inactive again today. Cornerback Marcus Peters will play for the first time since the 2020 season.

Josiah Turner

Josiah Turner

September 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT

Jets inactives: Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert to make debut

Jets TE CJ Uzomah is out with a hamstring injury, and Lawrence Cager had a bad game last week. This means Rookie Jeremy Ruckert is making his debut — and Practice Squad TE Kenny Yeboah is also active.

Bryce Hall is somewhat surprising since Brandin Echols (and special teamer Justin Hardee) is the only other backup cornerback. It’s the second straight week Huff is inactive due to the Jets’ depth at DE — and their focus on guys who are better at stopping the run. QB Zach Wilson was warming up before the game and looked good.

Zack Rosenblatt

Zack Rosenblatt·

Staff Writer, NFL

September 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT

Steelers inactives: OLB Delontae Scott replaces TJ Watt on active roster

No major surprises on the Steelers inactives list, as they did not have any players listed as questionable entering their game against the Patriots. Outside linebacker Delontae Scott was elevated from the practice squad to take TJ Watt’s spot on the active roster, ahead of David Anenih, who was signed this week when Watt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve.

  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • G Kendrick Green
  • WR Steven Sims
  • DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • LB Mark Robinson
  • LB David Anenih
David DeChant

David DeChant·

Staff Editor, News

September 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT

Commanders inactives: DT Jonathan Allen will play

Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he is active and will play against the Lions.

Safety Kam Curl, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive game with a thumb injury.

David DeChant

David DeChant·

Staff Editor, News

September 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT

Giants WR Kadarius Toney testing hamstring pregame

Kadarius Toney was not targeted in last week’s win against the Titans, but he had a pair of rushes for 23 yards.

Charlotte Carroll

Charlotte Carroll·

Staff Writer, Giants

September 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT

Jets QB Zach Wilson is out today, but makes an on-field appearance pregame

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson won’t be back from his knee injury before Week 4, but he did make an appearance on the field Sunday before his team faced the Browns.

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback in Cleveland for the Jets

Alison Cotsonika

Alison Cotsonika·

Deputy Managing Editor, NFL

September 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT

Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard inching towards return

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard won’t suit up today for the Colts, but his appearance today in Jacksonville is another promising sign that his return is getting close.

Leonard had back surgery in the offseason but wasn’t put on IR to start the season, so he can return whatever week he is ready.

Dave Niinemets

Dave Niinemets·

Senior Editor, NFL

September 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT

Something has to give

The Colts will try to snap a bleak streak at TIAA Bank Field when they take on the Jaguars at 1 pm ET.

Indy hasn’t won on the road against the Jags in eight years, including last year’s Week 18 collapse that cost the Colts a playoff spot. A reason for hope for the Colts: new QB Matt Ryan has never lost to the Jaguars.

Dave Niinemets

Dave Niinemets·

Senior Editor, NFL

September 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT

It’s a long season, but…

Small sample size, but since the NFL debuted its current postseason format in 2020 (seven teams in each conference), no team to start 0-2 has gone on to reach the playoffs.

Per ESPN, of the 28 total postseason teams over that span, 14 started 2-0 and 14 started 1-1.

Jason Starrett

Jason Starrett·

Deputy Managing Editor, College Football

September 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT

Ravens RB JK Dobbins works out pregame

Ravens RB JK Dobbins has not played since suffering a serious knee injury during the 2021 preseason but was a full participant in every practice this week.

Jeff Zrebiec

Jeff Zrebiec·

Senior Writer, Ravens

September 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT

How the Cowboys are adjusting to QB Cooper Rush

Mike McCarthy knows the Cowboys can’t have another Offensive performance like they did in Sunday night’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas was the only NFL team not to score a touchdown in Week 1. It had no trips into the red zone, too many Offensive penalties (eight) and only three plays of 15 or more yards.

McCarthy planned to spend some extra time on Friday going over this Sunday’s play-call sheet with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

“The most important thing is not to overreact,” the Cowboys’ head coach said. “I just want (Moore) to feel that from me. I got to do a better job; we all got to do a better job. We understand that after Week 1. He’s in Year 3 now, so I’ve seen him grow in all areas that I feel are important to being a coordinator. I have great confidence in him this Sunday.”

Even if the Cowboys had been successful in the season opener, adjustments to the game plan would have been needed now that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is out for at least a month. Backup QB Cooper Rush will be making only his second career start Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jon Machota

Jon Machota·

Staff Writer, Cowboys

September 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT

Expect Garrett Wilson to play more for the Jets in Week 2

The rookie receiver played only 41 of 84 offensive snaps against the Ravens, and six of those 41 were running plays. He didn’t get his first snap until there was 3:16 left in the first quarter, and his first target came at the 3:07 mark. That play showed exactly why Wilson needs to be on the field more, too. Quarterback Joe Flacco was being pressured and heaved it to the opposite side of the field, where Wilson came back for the ball, caught it, juked two Defenders and nearly got a first down on third-and-long.

“It seemed like the ball was in the air forever,” Wilson said. “I hadn’t been in the game flow at that point, so I just went out and tried to make a play.”

He finished with four catches (on eight targets) for 52 yards. Wilson needs to be in the “game flow” against the Browns.

“We can see how dynamic he is,” Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur said.

Zack Rosenblatt

Zack Rosenblatt·

Staff Writer, NFL

