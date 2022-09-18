NFL Week 2 schedule and scores live updates: Kickoff times, inactives, odds, and Fantasy projections

September 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Good news and bad news for the Lions.

The good: RB D’Andre Swift is active for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders. He had been listed as questionable after missing practice this week, but he is now good to go.

The bad? Swift’s Offensive line is without two more starters — C Frank Ragnow and LG Jonah Jackson — in addition to RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who’s currently on IR. Starting corner Amani Oruwariye is also out for Sunday’s game.